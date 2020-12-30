State hospitalization, confirmed COVID cases climb at the end of 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama climbs toward 3,000, a number that has nearly doubled since the start of the month.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports 2,804 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Tuesday, with 106 hospitals across the state reporting. On Dec. 1, the ADPH reported 1,779 hospitalizations, a number that has nearly doubled by the end of the month.
The ADPH reported 231 new virus cases in Lee County in the past two days. On Tuesday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,982 confirmed cases and 4,117 probable cases. The combined total was 10,159 COVID-19 cases.
Lee County is now averaging about 86 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.
ADPH also reported 82 new virus cases in Chambers County, 16 in Macon County, 81 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County in the past two days.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
• Chambers County – 1,310 confirmed, 1,000 probable, 2,310 combined
• Macon County – 830 confirmed, 159 probable, 989 combined
• Russell County – 2,263 confirmed, 512 probable, 2,775 combined
• Tallapoosa County – 1,651 confirmed, 703 probable, 2,354 combined
The following are new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks:
• Chambers County – 16
• Macon County – 7
• Russell County – 17
• Tallapoosa County – 17
ADPH reported 8,923 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, 5,254 confirmed cases and 3,669 probable cases. There were 287,173 confirmed cases and 69,647 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama reported Tuesday. The combined total was 356,820 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 4,714 confirmed and 600 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,714 reported deaths in Alabama, 49 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 600 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
The ADPH updates prior day's numbers on the Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard daily at 10 a.m.