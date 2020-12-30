State hospitalization, confirmed COVID cases climb at the end of 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama climbs toward 3,000, a number that has nearly doubled since the start of the month.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports 2,804 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Tuesday, with 106 hospitals across the state reporting. On Dec. 1, the ADPH reported 1,779 hospitalizations, a number that has nearly doubled by the end of the month.

The ADPH reported 231 new virus cases in Lee County in the past two days. On Tuesday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,982 confirmed cases and 4,117 probable cases. The combined total was 10,159 COVID-19 cases.

Lee County is now averaging about 86 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.

ADPH also reported 82 new virus cases in Chambers County, 16 in Macon County, 81 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County in the past two days.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

• Chambers County – 1,310 confirmed, 1,000 probable, 2,310 combined