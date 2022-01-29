State NAACP 'exploring all options' after Auburn Council approved its voting map

“You certainly need to look over a longer period of time to see what’s the voting patterns of people in Auburn,” Simelton said. “Ward 1 votes more as a community of interest than a Black ward (because) … even though race has gone into developing that particular ward, Black residents are not the majority in that ward.”

Only Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch-Taylor and Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon voted against adopting the modified city map. The two say they understand the frustration from the state NAACP and its Lee County branch and feel their city government didn’t give ample notice to residents that there could be an alternative map to what was initially proposed.

“Auburn introduced it to the City Council on Nov. 10 as if there was no alternative to what they presented,” Fitch-Taylor told the Opelika-Auburn News. “(Council members) were aware that we could tweak the map but not that we could create another majority-minority ward.”