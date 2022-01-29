State NAACP 'exploring all options' after Auburn Council approved its voting map

In the days after the Auburn City Council ended the city’s redistricting process by voting for a map that borrows more from the city’s original proposal rather than an alternative proposal, the president of the state-level NAACP says the organization is considering how to respond. One action could be a lawsuit against the City of Auburn.
“We’re exploring all the options that we have available to us in the courts, including litigation, including building a strong coalition, registering people to get up to vote, educating people … and continuing to help people at the City Council meetings to raise these issues of unfairness,” Benard Simelton, president of the NAACP Alabama State Conference, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
The council voted 7-2 at its Tuesday meeting to redistrict its voting wards with a new map that largely resembles the city’s map revealed in November. Amendments were made consolidating Auburn's historical district into Ward 2 and moving blocks from Ward 5 to Ward 4. Council members cast their votes in a special called meeting after postponing three times as a map from Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 was under consideration.
“I think this (redistricting vote) will help open the eyes of a lot of people in the community that they need to attend and watch what’s going on,” Simelton said.
The Lee County NAACP was seeking to include two majority-minority wards as Auburn grew 40% in population since 2010. City consultants alleged the proposal didn’t meet the 50% minority threshold in the two wards the local NAACP had requested be deemed majority-minority, and they said it didn’t pass criteria of the Gingles Test, which determines the necessity of a majority-minority ward.
Simelton said his organization maintains that the map the Lee County NAACP drew was “legal” and reasonable as the 2020 census recorded a 37% population. He said the City of Auburn’s claims of vote dilution if there were to be two majority-minority wards are unfounded.
“It’s a legal map because it represents the interests of citizens in Auburn and … it provides for each person of interest and each community of interest to have their interests represented at the City Council,” he said. “The map that the city has packs the majority of the minority (population) in … Ward 1.”
Some, like Simelton, took issue with what they say was insufficient data in the report the city used in analyzing the NAACP’s map. University of Georgia political science professor Trey Hood analyzed the 2014 and 2018 Auburn mayoral elections to say there was no consistent voting cohesion among the city’s minority populations, although the 2014 election was uncontested.
“You certainly need to look over a longer period of time to see what’s the voting patterns of people in Auburn,” Simelton said. “Ward 1 votes more as a community of interest than a Black ward (because) … even though race has gone into developing that particular ward, Black residents are not the majority in that ward.”
Only Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch-Taylor and Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon voted against adopting the modified city map. The two say they understand the frustration from the state NAACP and its Lee County branch and feel their city government didn’t give ample notice to residents that there could be an alternative map to what was initially proposed.
“Auburn introduced it to the City Council on Nov. 10 as if there was no alternative to what they presented,” Fitch-Taylor told the Opelika-Auburn News. “(Council members) were aware that we could tweak the map but not that we could create another majority-minority ward.”
Fitch-Taylor added that she knew the rest of the council other than Dixon were ready to vote Tuesday, but she disagreed with the decision to vote on whether to have a public hearing rather than holding it by default. Voices during the hearing were largely supportive of the two majority-minority wards save for an Auburn resident who disagreed and had to be escorted out by Auburn police. With most being positive, however, Fitch-Taylor said it felt like her colleagues voted against citizens’ interests.
“I found it very disappointing to vote against a community that supported you during the election,” she said. “One person changed the mind of the majority of the council as far as the map goes. It wasn’t about the people (Tuesday), it was about the council.”
Dixon told the Opelika-Auburn News he would’ve liked the council to be better involved in the next redistricting and selecting who acts as consultancy in the process. City Attorney Rick Davidson brought on Balch and Bingham lawyer Dorman Walker to oversee the map analysis who in turn brought on Hood. Council members had no role in selecting either consultant.
He also said while he understood redistricting this year was a time-sensitive process, it still felt rushed in some ways.
“Once I found out the NAACP had plans to present a map, I actually tried to have a special called session so they could present their findings just like the city had a public meeting,” Dixon said. “It didn’t seem like the city was willing to negotiate much with anybody. It seemed like the city kind of kept the door shut … until they were ready to present what they found.”