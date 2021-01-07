State officials warn of scam COVID-19 vaccine and testtng phone calls

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency are warning citizens about a scam involving those offering free in-home COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

Individuals claiming to be employees with the state Medicaid agency are contacting recipients by phone, and in person, and offering free testing, according to a release from the state attorney general’s office.

“State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact,” the release reads.

The attorney general’s office is encouraging the public to report such phone calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.

