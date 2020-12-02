Straight-ticket, absentee voting results in for Lee County

Lee County elections manager Robert Garris says the main takeaway is the increase in absentee ballots.

12,761 absentee ballots were cast in Lee County, making up 17.8% of the 71,625 total ballots cast. Four years prior, 3,094 Lee County voters cast an absentee ballot in the 2016 general election.

Participation increased in Lee County as well, with poll workers working 12-plus-hour day at the polls.

“Thank you to all of the poll workers for being willing to work an entire day,” Garris said. “Everyone did a great job utilizing the new technology that we put in place for this election.”

Vote pads

Poll stations across the county implemented new “vote pads”, a touch screen tablet loaded with the registration information for every registered voter in the county, broken down by precinct.

In addition, voters across the state broke Alabama’s record for voter registration ahead of the election, with more than 3.7 registered voters able to participate.

The total registered voters in Lee County saw an increase of around 20,000 voters from the 2016 presidential election to this year’s for a total of 123,705 registered voters, Garris says.