Straight-ticket, absentee voting results in for Lee County

More than 45,000 Lee County voters cast a straight-ticket ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Alabama Republican Party had 28,269 straight-party ticket ballots cast in Lee County in comparison to the Alabama Democratic Party’s 17,654. A total of 71,625 ballots were cast in the county, a 57.9% voter turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
In comparison, a total of 13,589 voters cast straight Democratic ticket ballots to the Republican Party’s 19,614 in the 2016 general election.
Alabama, along with Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Oklahoma and South Carolina, are the six remaining states to offer straight-ticket voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Straight-ticket voting allows voters who wish to vote for all of their preferred party’s candidates on the ballot by filling a bubble next to their party preference.
Record year
While local voters remained consistent in voting for political parties over individual candidates, they easily broke Lee County absentee ballot records in a year like no other.
Secretary of State John Merrill directed voters concerned amid the coronavirus pandemic to apply for and cast an absentee ballot prior to this year’s voting day. Voters in Lee County did just that.
Lee County elections manager Robert Garris says the main takeaway is the increase in absentee ballots.
12,761 absentee ballots were cast in Lee County, making up 17.8% of the 71,625 total ballots cast. Four years prior, 3,094 Lee County voters cast an absentee ballot in the 2016 general election.
Participation increased in Lee County as well, with poll workers working 12-plus-hour day at the polls.
“Thank you to all of the poll workers for being willing to work an entire day,” Garris said. “Everyone did a great job utilizing the new technology that we put in place for this election.”
Vote pads
Poll stations across the county implemented new “vote pads”, a touch screen tablet loaded with the registration information for every registered voter in the county, broken down by precinct.
In addition, voters across the state broke Alabama’s record for voter registration ahead of the election, with more than 3.7 registered voters able to participate.
The total registered voters in Lee County saw an increase of around 20,000 voters from the 2016 presidential election to this year’s for a total of 123,705 registered voters, Garris says.
“The total ballots cast made the turnout percent almost the same,” Garris said.
“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary, and secure election was observed,” secretary of state John Merrill said in an Nov. 23 press release.
The State Canvassing Board, comprised of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Merrill certified the results of the general election on Nov. 23.8
