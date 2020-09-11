Student housing curbs go to Auburn city council for vote

The recent rush of large student apartment projects in Auburn could slow down after Thursday votes by the city’s planning commission.

The commission voted to send two measures to the city council. One would cut future student dormitories on the west side of downtown from a maximum of 255 beds per acre down to 170 beds; the other would end permitting for smaller student developments – academic detached dwelling units (ADDUs) – popping up in neighborhoods around the city over the last few years.

Urban Neighborhood-West

The commission voted 8-1 to cut the number of beds allowed in the city’s Urban Neighborhood-West zone downtown, which sits north and west of the Auburn University campus, to 170 per acre.

Commissioner Nonet Reese suggested cutting the number further, down to the 85 beds per acre allowed in the city’s east and south Urban Neighborhood designations. She was concerned that a limit of 170 would not sufficiently inhibit building such large private dormitories in the future.

City Planning Director Forrest Cotten said that was doable, but he cautioned that there is no way to know what number of beds per acre is the right one to curb such future developments.