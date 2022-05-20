Take a look at the candidates running for State Senator of District 27

Two Republican candidates are running for the position of District 27 State Senator in the 2022 primary election on May 24: Incumbent Tom Whatley and Jay Hovey. There are no candidates running for the seat in the Democratic primary.

Tom Whatley (I)

Whatley, 51, was born and raised on his family’s dairy farm in Lee County. He graduated from Beauregard High School and received a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University, a juris doctorate from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and was admitted to the Alabama State Bar in 1999.

He retired as a colonel from the Alabama Army National Guard after 34 years.

Since 2010, as a state senator Whatley has served on committees that involve Alabama agriculture, banking, finance, healthcare, transportation and veterans. He currently serves as chairman of the senate judiciary committee and recently served a two-year term as chairman of the joint state park committee.

Whatley lives in Auburn, is a member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club, the Lee County Cattleman’s Association, supports various civic organizations, attends Auburn United Methodist Church, operates the law firm Tom Whatley Law and is in business with his father at Auburn Apartments LLC.

Throughout his 12 years in office, Whatley said, he has helped introduce and pass bills that expand broadband, provide healthcare to families living with autism, balance the budgets in Alabama, increase teacher salaries, increase money for classrooms, increase the general funding services, and cut $160 million dollars in taxes.

“We have policies put in place to encourage longevity and encourage teachers to obtain higher degrees,” Whatley said. “We think that will give our teachers an incentive to stay in Alabama.”

Whatley is running for reelection because he said there is more work to be done. He would like to continue improving education, eliminating taxes on farmers, "protecting the unborn" and protecting Second Amendment rights.

“The conservative physical policies that we’ve put in place over the last 12 years have surpassed economic growth in Alabama and in East Alabama,” Whatley said. “I plan on continuing to do that by balancing our budgets every year and making sure we have enough money to go to education to have the best education we can in the state of Alabama.”

Jay Hovey

Hovey, 43, was also born and raised in Lee County, growing up in the community of Marvyn. He is an Auburn University graduate and served as a student firefighter while in college.

He is currently a mortgage loan originator for AuburnBank, serves as the Auburn Ward 7 city councilman, serves as a deacon at Providence Baptist Church and is married to Anna, who has been the president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce for about 20 years.

Throughout the years, Hovey has served in various roles in the community including with the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission, United Way of Lee County, Kiwanis Club, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and the city of Auburn Greenspace Advisory Board.

Harris is the first candidate to challenge the incumbent Senator Whatley, who is serving his third term in District 27.

“I decided to run for this position because I saw an opportunity to continue my service to the community, the area that I grew up in,” Harris said. “I felt that we needed a state senator that was in touch with the community, one that’s involved and has a good knowledge of what’s going on.”

If elected, Harris said, he will uphold the values of the people of District 27, fight for born and unborn children, work to improve education, protect the Second Amendment and fight against government overreach.

Harris added that he believes citizens deserve a senator who will be engaged with the community year round and not just during election season.

“I think it’s important that voters know that they can count on me as a senator, as being involved in the community, as being easily accessible and one that they can know is going to represent them the way that they expect,” Harris said.

If elected, Harris plans to continue to support the education system, economic development and growth as well as protect conservative values, protect top tier quality of life in the district and fight to cut government spending.

“I’ve been labeled a liberal by my competitor, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Harris stated in an email. “I am the son of a small business owner and a retired school teacher. They taught me the value of hard work and education and the importance of being a man of character and integrity. I will fight for those same values in Montgomery.”