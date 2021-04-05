Take the last train to Auburn? Loveliest Village makes list of proposed new Amtrak routes

The Crescent was a part of a group of three trains that connected travelers from Washington, D.C., to New Orleans. The section stopping in Auburn traveled from Atlanta to Montgomery daily.

Passengers could once more make the same Montgomery to Atlanta trek with a stop in Auburn if the infrastructure plan is approved by Congress. AL.com's Mike Cason reports that a few of Alabama’s congressional representatives oppose Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Amtrak revealed its “2035 Vision” — including the proposed Auburn stop — following the announcement of the American Jobs Plan. The railroad system hopes for 20 million more passengers by 2035 than the 32 million served across the U.S. in fiscal year 2019, an Amtrak Connects US flyer states.

To support the new and improved routes, Amtrak says in the same flyer it needs increased federal funding, expanded access to current infrastructure and new enforcement tolls for preference over freight trains.

Amtrak, created by Congress, not only provides passenger rail service to the U.S., but has rights to access all existing rail lines for passenger trains.

