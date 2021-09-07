'The good landlords are not going to have a problem': Opelika Council introduces revised rental inspection ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Revisions to the ordinance state that a change in tenancy would not require an inspection more often than every three years unless a complaint by a citizen is given, and the ordinance says occupants are free to refuse an inspection by a city building official unless the official was given a valid search warrant, according to the revised document.

Property owners would be required to pay the city a $50 fee for an initial inspection of a property and one reinspection to make sure the property is up to the city’s minimum standards. After that, property owners would be required to pay $25 for each reinspection, according to the ordinance.

If property owners rent out their properties without a rental occupancy certificate handed out by the city by complying with the ordinance’s guidelines, they would be subject to a $150 fine for the first occupancy without a certificate, a $300 fine for the second occupancy within one year without a certificate and a $500 fine for the third occupancy within one year without a certificate, the ordinance reads.

The ordinance states that its purpose is to “ensure rental housing in the City is maintained in a good, safe and sanitary condition and does not create a nuisance or blighted condition to its surroundings.”