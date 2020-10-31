Thousands drive through Auburn trick or treat event

Every witch way, thousands of Auburn residents lined up Friday night to celebrate Halloween with the City of Auburn’s drive through trick-or-treat event.

In lieu of the annual Downtown Trick or Treat, the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department hosted the curbside event from at the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex near downtown Auburn.

Stations hosted by city employees, firefighters and community members filled the parking lot around the complex, and trick or treaters left with more than just prepackaged goodies – many left with beaming smiles glued to their faces.

“I am really happy to see the kids, even my own, have some sense of normalcy for such a fun holiday,” Tenisha King, area director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Lee County, said. “But of course, also maintaining safety precautions. That’s why we chose to give out hand sanitizer in our goody bags.”

Guests of all ages wore costumes and decorated their cars in the Halloween spirit for the event.

Dozens of volunteers dressed up, too. Disney princesses Anna, Elsa, Belle and Snow White from Once Upon a Whimsy met guests, and ghostbuster Mike Mostellar kept unsuspecting trick or treaters safe from ghosts with his proton pack.