Thousands drive through Auburn trick or treat event

Every witch way, thousands of Auburn residents lined up Friday night to celebrate Halloween with the City of Auburn’s drive through trick-or-treat event.
In lieu of the annual Downtown Trick or Treat, the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department hosted the curbside event from at the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex near downtown Auburn.
Stations hosted by city employees, firefighters and community members filled the parking lot around the complex, and trick or treaters left with more than just prepackaged goodies – many left with beaming smiles glued to their faces.
“I am really happy to see the kids, even my own, have some sense of normalcy for such a fun holiday,” Tenisha King, area director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Lee County, said. “But of course, also maintaining safety precautions. That’s why we chose to give out hand sanitizer in our goody bags.”
Guests of all ages wore costumes and decorated their cars in the Halloween spirit for the event.
Dozens of volunteers dressed up, too. Disney princesses Anna, Elsa, Belle and Snow White from Once Upon a Whimsy met guests, and ghostbuster Mike Mostellar kept unsuspecting trick or treaters safe from ghosts with his proton pack.
Mayor Ron Anders was seen greeting guests and passing out candy in front of the Frank Brown Recreational Center entrance as well.
“We’re making the best of the situation, and I am proud of the fun event we are able to have tonight,” Anders said.
Heavy traffic
Entering through the East Drake Avenue, guests passed the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center and Frank Brown Rec Center as they received treats from city employees, firefighters and members of the community. After filling up their candy bags, families exited past the Harris Center.
Lines wrapped around North Gay Street and Opelika Road, with hundreds of guests waiting for more than an hour to move up car links.
“We’ve been waiting in line for 45 minutes to move from the railroad tracks (on Gay Street) to (the intersection of Gay Street and Drake Avenue),” Katie Brown and Troy Clift said.
Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, all volunteers wore masks and children received treats through their car windows.
Sarah Cook, Special Events and Aquatics Coordinator and for the night, a bumble bee, says she is pleased with how the event came to completion.
“I’m thankful we were able to give Auburn residents a chance to trick or treat in a safe and fun way,” Cook said.
