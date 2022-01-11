Tim Aja to fill Robert Lofton's Ward 3 council seat in Opelika

The official results will be read next Tuesday at the Municipal Court at noon, after six provisional ballots are added to the tally.

Aja said the four main things he plans to focus on during his time as a city councilmember include continuing the growth of the city, enhancing and improving Floral Park, making basic financial education available to everyone, and renovating the Indian Pines Golf Course.

Aja graduated from Salisbury University with a major in finance and earned a master’s degree in finance from Auburn University.

He served 14 years of active duty, flew SH 60 Seahawk helicopters and was deployed several times including to the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Djibouti.

In 2008 the Navy brought Aja and his wife Michy to Opelika for Aja to teach ROTC at Auburn University, and they fell in love with the area and decided to make Opelika their permanent home.

“I’ve loved what we’ve experienced as far as the growth downtown and the growth in the city,” Aja said. “I think it’s been done really well. We’ve had great businesses and industries moving in, and I want to ensure that our city remains on the path that it’s been on.”