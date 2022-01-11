Tim Aja to fill Robert Lofton's Ward 3 council seat in Opelika

Tim Aja has won the Ward 3 City Council special election, the City of Opelika announced Tuesday night at Municipal Court. He received nearly 58% of the vote, with Sherri Reese, a track and field coach at Opelika High School, finishing second.
“I feel fantastic!” Aja said. “We had a good turnout today for the special election. We had a great set of candidates all the way around. I’m so thankful to everybody who did turn out. I’m thankful for their support and looking forward to working for them.”
Aja, 41, owner of Aja Financial Services as well as commanding officer of U.S. Fleet Forces Maritime Air Operations Tyndall in the U.S. Navy Reserves, will take office as the Ward 3 city councilman in February.
The seat was held by Dr. Robert Lofton, who resigned from the position in late October before dying of ALS on New Year’s Day.
Lofton serviced as a councilman for about one year out of a four-year term, so Aja will finish out Lofton’s term as Ward 3 councilman until 2025.
“This is a great city and I look forward to helping to keep it on this path of success it’s been on since I’ve been here since 2008,” Aja said.
The total number of votes for this election was 457. Aja received 265 votes, or 57.9%, while Reese received 152 votes, or 33.3%. Terry Hanners received 32 votes, or 7%, while Winford L. Ashmore received eight votes, or 1.8%.
The official results will be read next Tuesday at the Municipal Court at noon, after six provisional ballots are added to the tally.
Aja said the four main things he plans to focus on during his time as a city councilmember include continuing the growth of the city, enhancing and improving Floral Park, making basic financial education available to everyone, and renovating the Indian Pines Golf Course.
Aja graduated from Salisbury University with a major in finance and earned a master’s degree in finance from Auburn University.
He served 14 years of active duty, flew SH 60 Seahawk helicopters and was deployed several times including to the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Djibouti.
In 2008 the Navy brought Aja and his wife Michy to Opelika for Aja to teach ROTC at Auburn University, and they fell in love with the area and decided to make Opelika their permanent home.
“I’ve loved what we’ve experienced as far as the growth downtown and the growth in the city,” Aja said. “I think it’s been done really well. We’ve had great businesses and industries moving in, and I want to ensure that our city remains on the path that it’s been on.”
During a public forum on Jan. 6, Aja said that some concerns he's heard from voters include sidewalks, the rental ordinance and the construction work in Ward 3 that is leaving scrapes down the middle of the road, which he has already given plans to the city to pave over when the construction is completed.
Aja said he plans to continue to have an open door policy, which is something he’s learned from the leaders he’s had throughout his life.
“I appreciate the fact that you could walk in at any time and have your voice heard,” he said at the forum. “If I were elected, I’d do it the same way. It’s the same way I run my command in the reserves right now.”