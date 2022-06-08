Tom Whatley withdraws recount request in Senate 27 race, results still being challenged

Tom Whatley, incumbent Republican candidate for State Senate District 27, has withdrawn his request for a recount at one precinct in Tallapoosa County.

No recounts have been filed in Russell or Lee County.

Jay Hovey, an Auburn city councilman, led by four votes at the end of election night and clung to a one-vote lead after provisional ballots were added a week later, making him the unofficial winner.

Since then, Whatley’s father, Charles Whatley, and Dr. Gary Hunt, a campaign contributor from Opelika, filed to contest the results, while Whatley’s lawyer requested a recount at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church precinct in Tallapoosa County.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English explained in an earlier interview with Opelika-Auburn News that a recount is the mechanical rerunning of the ballots that only focuses on making sure the machine totaled the votes correctly while a contest is when someone alleges that something was done wrong.

“The two most common allegations are legal votes were denied or illegal votes were allowed,” he said.

Terry Martin, the chairman of the Tallapoosa Republican Party, said Whatley’s attorney, Joel Blankenship, made the request to recount the votes on June 2, but the reason for the request was not shared with him.

“They were wanting to do a recount on that box. The attorney never elaborated what it was about,” Martin said.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., the Tallapoosa Republican Party received an email from Blankenship stating Whatley wanted to withdraw the recount request, and Martin said he was not told the reason for that decision either.

“Once they withdraw from the county level, we are through and it moves to the state committee,” Martin said.

The contest for this election result still stands and the Alabama Republican Party will hold a hearing on June 25.

English said in an earlier interview with Opelika-Auburn News that the hearing will be similar to a trial but will be less formal. Whatley will present why the election results should be revoked and Hovey will present why the results should stand.

Both candidates will present their arguments before the State Republican Party Executive Committee’s Candidate Contest Committee, which will eventually declare a winner.

English said the committee could decide that the nomination stands with Hovey as the winner, that the race is too close and a new election is needed, or that the nomination shouldn’t stand and that Whatley or someone else should be selected, English said.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.