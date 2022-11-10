Tony Langley will be the next Lee County Commissioner for District 4

Overall, Langley had 8,690 votes or about 89.72% and Farrar had 936 votes or about 9.66%. There were 60 write-in votes or about .62%.

“I’m just looking forward to helping and working with the people as much as I can,” Langley said in an earlier interview.

While Langley said he feels like joining the County Commission will be a learning process, he believes his experience as a small business owner has taught him how to listen to the people around him.

Langley said he wants to be transparent, making sure everyone knows where he stands, and wants to be someone the public can count on.

As a Lee County commissioner, Langley said he plans to focus in Parks and Recreation and volunteer fire departments.

He’d like to continue to maintain county parks and help them continue to grow as well as provide a better environment for youth sports. He also wants to continue to maintain the volunteer fire service, help it grow, provide funding and help the departments get new equipment.

“I come from a family of firemen and firefighters in the family, so I understand a lot about the fire service and what they do,” Langley said in an earlier interview. “That’s a big point for me.”

Langley, 48, has lived in Lee County all his life. He grew up in Beulah, graduated from Beulah High School in 1992, has lived in Beauregard for the past 22 years and is the owner of KTR Flooring.

John West contributed to this report.