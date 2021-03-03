Tornado survivor gets new house; waiting to make it a 'home'

“The whole idea of MEND was to try to make people whole again as much as possible,” explained Laura Eason, the Chaplain for East Alabama Medical Center who has helped lead recovery efforts around Lee County. “One of the family members who lost her grandson this morning told me, ‘You know, the tragedy was for the whole community, but for us personally – the ones who actually lost a loved one in the tornado – the pain and grief is personal; they own that.’”

Longer than usual

Normally, projects such as Carol’s get an army of volunteers to descend upon the land and build a house within 1-2 weeks; thanks to COVID-19, however, her house took over nine months to complete. Fuller officials hired local contractors to do the work because they feared a worksite packed with volunteers could become a super-spreader event.

The wait was worth it, Dean said. The furnished interior is painted bright white to take advantage of the sunlight beaming in through large windows at opposite ends of the common area. The view out the front windows is a front yard in need of landscaping; out the back windows, one sees a moonscape that shows the path of tornado.