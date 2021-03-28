Trash back on Lee County agenda Monday night

The Lee County Commission will hear more complaints about trash Monday.

Environmental Services Director John McDonald will update the commission about ongoing issues at the county’s 15 disposal sites and plans to rectify them.

Homeowners pay $215.04 each to dump their household trash at the sites, which are open to users who live outside Opelika, Auburn, Phenix City and Smiths Station in unincorporated Lee County. Users have complained to commissioners and county officials in recent months how messy the sites have become.

Trash has become a regular issue for the commission. Loachapoka residents asked for help last fall in getting roadsides cleared of trash from motorists passing through the area. That resulted in new roadside signage and a volunteer drive to clear the roads.

In other business:

• Commissioners will vote on $1.3 million contract with Whatley Construction LLC of Opelika to install concession stands and restrooms at the county parks in Beulah and Beauregard;

• Coroner Bill Harris is asking the county commission to pay $4,500 toward replacing the engine in the personal vehicle he uses for county business. He has told commissioners that his $400 monthly vehicle stipend doesn’t cover his fuel costs; in addition, he pays for all maintenance out of pocket. He said the $4,500 would be a one-time request.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.