Trump supporters retaliate by boycotting Facebook for 24 hours

In an act of solidarity, supporters of President Donald Trump are planning a 24-hour abstention from Facebook with the goal of supporting him and causing financial hardship to the social media giant, according to a post from Facebook Group Christian Bikers for Trump.

“7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday,” the post says. “See what this will cost Facebook in advertising fees! Please forward this to all your friends!”

The online protest comes after the president had his Facebook and Twitter accounts permanently suspended last week after the Capitol hill riots he helped incite that left five people dead and many more injured.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerburg said in a Jan. 7 post. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

The act of protest by online Trump supporters seems to imply they will all return to being Facebook users after the 24-hour period.

