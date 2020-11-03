Tuberville beats Doug Jones, promises to bring conservative values back to nation

MONTGOMERY — Cheers erupted and “Sweet Home Alabama” played right before Republican Tommy Tuberville walked up the stage to celebrate his victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate election against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.
“God bless you and your support,” Tuberville said to the hundreds gathered waiving his campaign signs. “I’ll serve you well as your United States senator, and together we can ensure our nation remains the greatest nation ever on the face of this earth.”
Tuberville voted Tuesday in Auburn at the Frank Brown Rec Center, before traveling to Montgomery to his campaign's watch party.
The former head football coach of Auburn University from 1999-2008 said he wanted to thank his family for their love and support, Rush Limbaugh for his conservative values and President Donald Trump for what Tuberville called great contributions to the United States.
“He is without a doubt, in my lifetime, the guy who’s done more for the United States of America than any president,” Tuberville said. “President Trump was an early supporter of our campaign, and I’ve had the chance to become a pretty decent friend with him.”
While on stage, Vice President Mike Pence called Tuberville to congratulate the senator-elect on his victory.
“Everybody all across the state of Alabama, thank you for delivering a victory for Donald Trump and thank you for sending a great new senator to Washington, D.C.,” Pence said, as Tuberville held his phone speaker up to the microphone, and as the crowd erupted in applause.
Tuberville also said he felt conservative values needed to return to the United States and to Alabama, and promised he would fight Democrats once he got to the nation's capitol.
“I’m going to fight like heck against Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, all of the fringe liberals in Washington D.C. as we march toward the shining city on the hill, and that’s what Ronald Reagan called it,” Tuberville said.
The senator-elect closed his speech by making three promises to the crowd: being guided by conservative values, earning the trust of the people as their representative and being “mindful of the words of 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’”
Despite his gratitude for the president’s support, Tuberville told the media he is “ready to go” and work with former Joe Biden if the former Vice President wins the election. The presidential election seemed too close to call at the time Tuesday night.
“One thing I learned as a football coach is it’s about communication,” Tuberville said earlier in the night in a meeting with the media. “I want to work with everybody and get something done. We haven’t gotten much done in the last two or three years.”
Tuberville has said his No. 1 priority would be to work on a stimulus package for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been across this state many times and I tell you, we’ve got people hurting, people out of jobs, we’ve got small businesses that are going under everyday, we’ve got to get our state opened up even more than it is now,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to help people that’s hurting, and there’s a lot of people that are hurting.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.