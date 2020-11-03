Tuberville beats Doug Jones, promises to bring conservative values back to nation

Tuberville also said he felt conservative values needed to return to the United States and to Alabama, and promised he would fight Democrats once he got to the nation's capitol.

“I’m going to fight like heck against Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, all of the fringe liberals in Washington D.C. as we march toward the shining city on the hill, and that’s what Ronald Reagan called it,” Tuberville said.

The senator-elect closed his speech by making three promises to the crowd: being guided by conservative values, earning the trust of the people as their representative and being “mindful of the words of 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’”

Despite his gratitude for the president’s support, Tuberville told the media he is “ready to go” and work with former Joe Biden if the former Vice President wins the election. The presidential election seemed too close to call at the time Tuesday night.

“One thing I learned as a football coach is it’s about communication,” Tuberville said earlier in the night in a meeting with the media. “I want to work with everybody and get something done. We haven’t gotten much done in the last two or three years.”