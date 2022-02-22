Tuberville: Biden’s response to Russia ‘weak’; U.S. needs to ‘ensure Russia pays a heavy price’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face a “tough and targeted response” after its moves into Ukraine on Tuesday, urging President Joe Biden to take stronger action against Putin.
“The United States should support Ukraine and provide assistance to Ukraine's military through weapons and funding for emergency equipment,” Tuberville said in a press statement.
“I call on my colleagues in the U.S. Senate and our allies to ensure Russia pays a heavy price for Putin’s aggression,” he added.
Tuberville's message came after the White House called Russia's moves into Ukraine an invasion and President Joe Biden ordered sanctions against Russia. The Alabama senator attended the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 18-20 amid rising tensions between the two eastern European nations.
The U.S. joins a total 27 European Union members and the United Kingdom in imposing sanctions, the Associated Press reported.
“The incremental sanctions issued by President Biden (Tuesday) are a weak response,” Tuberville said. “The time to have imposed harsh sanctions was yesterday. The events of the past 24 hours underscore that it is time for Europe to contribute more to its own security.”
The statement from Tuberville's office quoted him as saying Putin has chosen to “test world order” rather than "discuss a diplomatic resolution” and that Biden should impose sanctions that deal a more serious blow to Russia's economy in order to stop the nation heightening its conflict with Ukraine.
“Allies and adversaries across the globe are watching, and they must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve,” Tuberville said in the statement. “Strength abroad starts with strength at home through investments in our military readiness and 21st-century capabilities.”
The AP reported Biden said he will authorize redeployment of U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe to support NATO allies in the Baltic region as Russia builds up its own troops in Belarus.
The former Auburn football coach Tuberville is serving in his first term as a senator of Alabama with Sen. Richard Shelby. Tuberville was elected senator on Nov. 3, 2020, after defeating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones with 60.1% of the vote. He competed for the seat after defeating former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions in a runoff election in July 2020.
Tuberville’s full statement is below:
“As we’ve seen from Putin’s aggression, strongly-worded statements don’t stop wars. Rather than discuss a diplomatic resolution, Putin chose to invade Ukraine and test world order. His actions must be met with a tough and targeted response.
“For 80 years, Americans have sacrificed to bring security and peace to the European continent. The events of the past 24 hours underscore that it is time for Europe to contribute more to its own security. The United States should support Ukraine and provide assistance to Ukraine’s military through weapons and funding for emergency equipment while leveling tough and targeted sanctions to halt Russian escalations and cripple Russia’s economy. The incremental sanctions issued by President Biden today are a weak response - the time to have imposed harsh sanctions was yesterday.
“Allies and adversaries across the globe are watching and they must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve. Strength abroad starts with strength at home through investments in our military readiness and 21st century capabilities. We must be ready for future conflicts and refrain from having American bloodshed in fights without American interests.
“I call on my colleagues in the U.S. Senate and our allies to ensure Russia pays a heavy price for Putin’s aggression.”