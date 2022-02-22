Tuberville: Biden’s response to Russia ‘weak’; U.S. needs to ‘ensure Russia pays a heavy price’

The statement from Tuberville's office quoted him as saying Putin has chosen to “test world order” rather than "discuss a diplomatic resolution” and that Biden should impose sanctions that deal a more serious blow to Russia's economy in order to stop the nation heightening its conflict with Ukraine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Allies and adversaries across the globe are watching, and they must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve,” Tuberville said in the statement. “Strength abroad starts with strength at home through investments in our military readiness and 21st-century capabilities.”

The AP reported Biden said he will authorize redeployment of U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe to support NATO allies in the Baltic region as Russia builds up its own troops in Belarus.

The former Auburn football coach Tuberville is serving in his first term as a senator of Alabama with Sen. Richard Shelby. Tuberville was elected senator on Nov. 3, 2020, after defeating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones with 60.1% of the vote. He competed for the seat after defeating former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions in a runoff election in July 2020.

Tuberville’s full statement is below: