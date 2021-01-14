Two lawmakers proposing to repeal Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Two Alabama lawmakers are proposing the repeal of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.

Co-sponsored by Reps. Judalynn Givan of Birmingham and Anthony Daniels of Huntsville, the bill would authorize a county or municipality’s removal of any monument located on public property under their jurisdiction and control and requires the transfer of ownership to the Department of Archives and History or the Alabama Historical Commission for maintenance and appropriate public display.

Existing law prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming or other disturbances of any moment located on public property that has been in place for “more than 20 years and less than 40.”

The cost for breaking the current law is a one-time $25,000 penalty, and Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin argued the fine was a “lower cost than continued civil unrest” in a June 1, 2020 press conference after ordering the removal of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.

The City of Mobile joined Birmingham in taking down Confederate monuments, and when the City of Huntsville announced its intentions to do the same in October, Alabama’s attorney general Steve Marshall released a video on the matter, arguing that local and state officials are doing so “not out of courage,” but out of “fear.”