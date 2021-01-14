Two lawmakers proposing to repeal Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Two Alabama lawmakers are proposing the repeal of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.
Co-sponsored by Reps. Judalynn Givan of Birmingham and Anthony Daniels of Huntsville, the bill would authorize a county or municipality’s removal of any monument located on public property under their jurisdiction and control and requires the transfer of ownership to the Department of Archives and History or the Alabama Historical Commission for maintenance and appropriate public display.
Existing law prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming or other disturbances of any moment located on public property that has been in place for “more than 20 years and less than 40.”
The cost for breaking the current law is a one-time $25,000 penalty, and Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin argued the fine was a “lower cost than continued civil unrest” in a June 1, 2020 press conference after ordering the removal of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.
The City of Mobile joined Birmingham in taking down Confederate monuments, and when the City of Huntsville announced its intentions to do the same in October, Alabama’s attorney general Steve Marshall released a video on the matter, arguing that local and state officials are doing so “not out of courage,” but out of “fear.”
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted the decision was not an attempt to rewrite history, but about “removing a potential distraction” to focus on the future of the city.
In Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed proposed renaming Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue for the civil rights lawyer who grew up on the street earlier this year.
There are no public Confederate monuments in Opelika or Auburn. A monument located at the triangular courtyard at the intersection of Avenue C, South 8th Street and Geneva Street in Opelika and the Auburn Guards Review stone are both privately owned.
A petition by students at Auburn University called for the renaming of campus buildings in the summer, and in response, President Jay Gogue announced the creation of a task force to look into renaming buildings. The process requires input from campus governance groups, approval by the Auburn board of trustees and review by a state agency.
The proposed bills state any monument located on public property under the jurisdiction and control of a county or municipality would be able to be removed by that county or municipality’s governing body.
The bill was pre-filed on July 17, 2020, in the aftermath of the national conversation over race.