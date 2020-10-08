Volunteers needed for Election Day; English expects heavy turnout

“This year, the lines could go from there all the way to Opelika,” she joked.

However busy it gets this year, Vining is looking forward to the job.

“I enjoy volunteering. I do a lot of it,” she said. “I love people and the only times I see some of them is when I’m working at the polls. It’s a long day, but it’s rewarding to most of the workers … and I’m doing my civic duty.”

New recruits

English wants to beef up staffing this year to accommodate the aforementioned crush of voters that many people expect. He’s confident he can spread out his veterans, like Vining, across the county to help the less experienced workers.

Several new volunteers have already applied for training, which will take place the week before the election.

The judge marveled at the commitment of the volunteers who, year-after-year, give up their day to help out, usually starting around 6 a.m. and maybe not getting to go home until after 10 p.m.

“And we're going to pay them a grand total of $125. That's the less than minimum wage,” English sighed.

Absentee options