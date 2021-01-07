VOTE: Do you think the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office?

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Opelika’s City Council will vote again on a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting after denying the reques…
- Updated
After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville condemned the violence on Wednesday evening, calling it “despi…
- Updated
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
- Updated
Opelika’s City Council approved a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting in a 4-1 vote.
- Updated
Beginning Jan. 1, business owners in Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities will file select documents directly with the Secretary of Sta…
- Updated
Auburn City Council approved a traffic signal and a Briggs & Stratton tax abatement at its first council meeting of 2021.
Auburn council to discuss school project reimbursements, traffic signal approval at Tuesday's meeting
- Updated
Auburn City Council will discuss future school project reimbursements and a traffic signal approval at Tuesday night’s meeting.
- Updated
Sen. Tommy Tuberville and all six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Alabama delegation voted to discard electoral votes …
- Updated
Construction of Auburn Fire Station no. 6 began Monday morning and is expected to be finished by early 2022.
- Updated
Alabama Republican U.S. representative Mike Rogers is the latest member of congress to oppose the upcoming electoral college results for the 2…