VOTE: If the 2020 General Election was taking place today, who would you vote for?

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In an act of solidarity, supporters of President Donald Trump are planning a 24-hour abstention from Facebook with the goal of supporting him …
Banner declaring "Love is love" and "Black lives matter" stolen from Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
- Updated
A social justice banner that included the phrases “Love is love," “Black lives matter" and “Climate change is real” was stolen from the Auburn…
- Updated
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday more than $1.3 million in funding is being awarded to Lee…
- Updated
Two Alabama lawmakers are proposing the repeal of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.
- Updated
Do you think the House of Representatives should impeach President Trump for a second time? Let us know what you think!
- Updated
Opelika’s city council will vote Tuesday night on providing funding for redesigning the Historic Downtown Walking Tour.
Alabama Representative Mo Brooks of Huntsville released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to what he called “scurrilous fake news me…
- Updated
After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville condemned the violence on Wednesday evening, calling it “despi…
- Updated
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani meant to call Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville to “slow down” the Electoral College vote…
- Updated
“We can’t have a civil debate anymore,” Charles Barkley said Thursday night on "NBA on TNT." “You have to be on one team or the other team.”