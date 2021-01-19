VOTE: If the 2020 General Election was taking place today, who would you vote for?

 Skip to main content
The 59th presidential inauguration

Between the still-raging pandemic and suddenly very real threat of violence, the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday promises to be one of the most unusual in American history. It is the 59th presidential inauguration ceremony.

Here's what we know:

If the 2020 General Election was taking place today, who would you vote for?

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the United States' 46th President on Wednesday.

