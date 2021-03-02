Vote pushed back on Opelika rental ordinance, council president says city should move ‘slowly and cautiously” on law

“What we’d like to do, I think, is get the ordinance and handout online,” Smith said. “We are not going to give this to the agenda because we’re going to give [citizens] the chance to make your comments and get them back to us, and we will review them and if there are some things that need to be made, added or subtracted then we will take that action and bring it back for another discussion in a work session before we move it to an agenda for final approval.”

If it’s passed, property owners would be required to pay a $5 fee per year per unit to register their properties with the city and would initially need to do so between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2022. A property built after Jan.1, 2022 would be required to be registered before it can be occupied by renters, according to the ordinance.

Allowing renters to move into a rental property that is not properly registered will result in fines and the inability to rent the property out to occupants, according to the ordinance.

Additionally, whenever a unit is inspected, a $50 fee will be required to go to the city, Gunter said.