Vote pushed back on Opelika rental ordinance, council president says city should move ‘slowly and cautiously” on law

The Opelika City Council considered a proposed ordinance during its work session Tuesday that, if passed, would hold landlords in the city accountable for ensuring their rental properties are livable for Opelika residents and create a register of all rental properties within city limits.
All rental properties registered to the city would be required to undergo city inspections at least once every three years or when tenants are changed to ensure the properties are up to city code before occupants can move in and potentially endanger themselves.
“What the city wants to prevent if we adopt this ordinance is something like what occurred on South Long Street four years ago, where we had a house fire caused by defective electrical work in that trailer and we lost four children ages 3 through 11,” City Attorney Guy Gunter said. “What we’re trying to do is prevent things like that from occurring.”
Gunter said this type of ordinance is nothing unusual, and that many cities in Alabama have similar laws in place, including Gadsden, Anniston and Alexander City.
City Council President Eddie Smith said he had heard concerns from several property owners regarding the ordinance and wanted the city to move “slowly and cautiously” on the issue so that it could gather more feedback from landlords as well as provide more information about the proposed plan to citizens.
“What we’d like to do, I think, is get the ordinance and handout online,” Smith said. “We are not going to give this to the agenda because we’re going to give [citizens] the chance to make your comments and get them back to us, and we will review them and if there are some things that need to be made, added or subtracted then we will take that action and bring it back for another discussion in a work session before we move it to an agenda for final approval.”
If it’s passed, property owners would be required to pay a $5 fee per year per unit to register their properties with the city and would initially need to do so between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2022. A property built after Jan.1, 2022 would be required to be registered before it can be occupied by renters, according to the ordinance.
Allowing renters to move into a rental property that is not properly registered will result in fines and the inability to rent the property out to occupants, according to the ordinance.
Additionally, whenever a unit is inspected, a $50 fee will be required to go to the city, Gunter said.
Gunter said the ordinance was not a way for the city to generate revenue through the payment of registration fees or the fines to property owners who fail to register their properties, and the city would actually need to hire more staff in order to allow for inspections of all of the rental properties in the future.
“This is not a revenue enhancement ordinance,” Gunter said. “This ordinance will not collect enough money really to pay the cost of enforcement, so this really is not anything where the city is going to gain material. The easy thing for the city to do … would be to do nothing, that’s the easy thing. Adopting an ordinance like this is going to be hard work.”