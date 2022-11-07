Voters face a choice between Republican and Libertarian candidates for the Lee County Commission District 4 race

As the mid-term elections come up on Nov. 8, many Lee County residents might be surprised to see two candidates running for the District 4 County Commission seat. District 4 residents will have a choice between Libertarian candidate Lance Farrar, and republican candidate Tony Langley.

Farrar said he originally stepped into the race earlier this year with the intent of trying to keep long-time District 4 commissioner Robert Ham from being reelected.

Langley, however, won the runoff election for the Republican ticket back in June, effectively unseating Ham. Langley took 64% of the votes cast in that election. However, a Democrat never stepped up to run against him, thereby leaving the District 4 race unopposed.

Langley had said at the time that there was still a chance a Libertarian or an Independent candidate could run against him come November. With Farrar in the race, District 4 residents have a choice which way they want to vote come Nov. 8.

Lance Farrar

Age: 38

Career: Economics tutor

Education: Bachelor’s in economics, Auburn University

Experience: Economics

Lance Farrar is originally from upstate New York but moved to Opelika in 2004. He served for nine months in the U.S. Navy before being medically discharged. Farrar earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Auburn University. He is currently an economics tutor at Auburn. Farrar is running on the Libertarian ticket in the upcoming election. He says he is for anti-corruption, property rights, and free speech.

“I want to go in there and defend and uphold the United States Constitution,” Farrar said of his bid for election. “I want to defend the property rights of myself and everyone that’s in the county, and that’s the main reason that I’m running.”

Farrar said a big concern of his is stopping “some of the evils that are coming from that commission office.” Farrar is also concerned with censorship, political corruption, transparency, and accountability among elected officials.

“My first priority is the stop the censorship of the public comments, because you don’t want to limit the free speech of the people,” Farrar said. “The First Amendment’s very important to me.”

While Farrar admits to not having much in the way of business experience, he says he wants to defend the rights of citizens. He feels those rights have been taken away over the past few years. He would also like to tackle issues with garbage collection. He would also like to expand the county commission to seven individuals so that each commissioner does not cover such wide areas. He feels county residents are losing representation as the population has grown and the number of commissioners has stayed the same.

“My experience really is just to go in there and identify some of the concerns, some of the problems and show them to the people so that they can come in and we can figure out a way to stop them,” Farrar said. “I would want more accountability among who is actually in the positions and then complete transparency about what’s happening with funds.”

Tony Langley

Age: 48

Career: Small business owner

Education: Graduated from Beulah High School

Experience: Small business, working among the people

Tony Langley has lived in Lee County all his life. He grew up in Beulah and has lived in Beauregard for the past 22 years. Langley is a 1992 graduate of Beulah High School. He is a self-employed contractor by trade, the owner of KTR Flooring. Langley ran as a Republican for the Lee County Commission District 4 earlier this year and won the runoff election against Greg Boddie and Robert Ham.

“The people even in the primary had voted 66% against Robert Ham so they were looking for change even then,” Langley said of his win. “I’m just looking forward to helping and working with the people as much as I can.”

If elected to the commission, Langley said he would like to tackle what he describes as issues with Parks and Recreation as well as with the volunteer fire department. He said he wants to continue to maintain county parks and help them continue to grow. He said he wants to provide a better environment for youth sports. Langley also wants to continue to maintain the volunteer fire service and help it to continue to grow. He said he would like to help it with funding and getting new equipment.

“I come from a family of firemen and firefighters in the family, so I understand a lot about the fire service and what they do,” Langley said. “That’s a big point for me.”

Langley does feel like joining the County Commission would be a learning process. He says he wants to be a straightforward guy and make sure everyone knows where he stands. He says he wants to be someone the public can count on. If elected, he believes his experience as a small business owner will be important as it has taught him how to listen to the people around him.

“My first step is just trying to learn and understand everything that goes on in county business,” Langley said. “There’s a lot of business that goes on in the county outside of just maintaining county roads.”