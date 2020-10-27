Voting remains steady in Lee County during lead-up to election

Voters continue to stream to the Lee County Courthouse in record numbers to cast early ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English, who oversees county elections, told county commissioners Monday night that there were 11,000 such ballots cast in person and by mail as of that morning – nearly 10 percent of the 125,000 registered voters in Lee County.

“The turnout this year is expected to be between 60-70 percent,” said English, who noted that the 2012 and 2016 elections drew a 56 and 57 percent turnout, respectively.

English stuck with his estimate of one-hour wait times – generally – for people to vote in person on Election Day, restating that he “wants to make sure everyone is aware that there will be waiting” at the polls next Tuesday.

A few dozen absentee voters were still waiting in line late Monday afternoon to get into the courthouse and sign up to cast their ballots. Some of the people reported being in line three and four hours.

English said the special voting hours Saturday at the courthouse drew 275 voters. Saturday hours the previous weekends drew 75 to the county’s Smiths Station satellite office and 160 to the Auburn satellite office.