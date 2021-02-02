Vultures saved: Opelika council withdraws ordinance revision that would allow for vulture killing

The Opelika City Council withdrew a proposed revision to one of its ordinances at its Tuesday meeting that, if passed, would have allowed for the discharge of firearms within city limits for the purpose of killing vultures and other animals if they had been deemed nuisances.
Mayor Gary Fuller proposed the council withdraw the ordinance from the agenda that evening, and said the city was in contact with the United States Department of Agriculture to come up with other solutions to deal with the vultures residing near Opelika Middle School.
“We are working with the USDA Wildlife Services to relocate the vultures near the Opelika Middle School and the Calhoun Tennis Center,” Fuller said. “USDA Wildlife has methods and a plan to humanely encourage those birds to relocate somewhere else.”
Marilyn Vogel of the Friends of the Opelika Raptors group thanked the council for its decision to withdraw the ordinance revision on behalf of her group and the vultures.
“The outcome of having people put input into the city and reach out to their city council members and meeting new people is a great outcome for all of us as well, in addition to what happens with the birds,” Vogel said. “I hope we’re able to find a solution that works for everybody that manages the impacts [the vultures] are having. … The situation can change, so I hope we can stay in conversation about it.”
The withdrawal comes after the council introduced the ordinance revision at its Jan. 19 meeting as a possible solution to deal with the vultures that had “adversely affected the educational setting” of Opelika Middle School, City Attorney Guy Gunter said in a memo.
Because vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Gunter said a federal permit would be required to legally take them, and the eradication of vultures is only allowed if they have been identified as a “true nuisance to the community.”
The ordinance revision would have allowed those who are able to get the appropriate licenses, permits and accreditations to shoot nuisance birds and animals within the city limits while under supervision of the Opelika Police Department. Additionally, those granted a permit would have been required to comply with all federal, state and municipal rules and regulations while killing nuisance animals.