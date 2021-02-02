Vultures saved: Opelika council withdraws ordinance revision that would allow for vulture killing

The Opelika City Council withdrew a proposed revision to one of its ordinances at its Tuesday meeting that, if passed, would have allowed for the discharge of firearms within city limits for the purpose of killing vultures and other animals if they had been deemed nuisances.

Mayor Gary Fuller proposed the council withdraw the ordinance from the agenda that evening, and said the city was in contact with the United States Department of Agriculture to come up with other solutions to deal with the vultures residing near Opelika Middle School.

“We are working with the USDA Wildlife Services to relocate the vultures near the Opelika Middle School and the Calhoun Tennis Center,” Fuller said. “USDA Wildlife has methods and a plan to humanely encourage those birds to relocate somewhere else.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Vogel of the Friends of the Opelika Raptors group thanked the council for its decision to withdraw the ordinance revision on behalf of her group and the vultures.