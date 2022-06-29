Waiting game: Whatley tries to expedite coin toss; Hovey says not to expect one 'anytime soon'

The coin flip to break the tie between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley in the State Senate District 27 race hasn't occurred yet, and if Hovey gets his wish, it won't happen at all.

Early Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Whatley released a statement from the incumbent saying that the coin toss was set for later that day in Birmingham, and that it would not be attended by either candidate but that each would be represented there.

Later that morning, Hovey told the Opelika-Auburn News that any talk of a coin toss that day was news to him.

He also said that when he last spoke with ALGOP Chairman John Wahl on Sunday it was his understanding that the coin toss, if there ended up being one, would be scheduled after the Fourth of July holiday.

“Whatley’s sudden change of schedule is in no doubt directly related to the public unraveling of the legitimacy of his additional provisional vote,” Hovey wrote in an email.

He said he has asked ALGOP for a second hearing, contending that, based on a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, that a last-minute provisional vote - which took the race from a one-point lead for him to a tie - is illegal.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Hovey said the Alabama Republican Party had received his request. "There is certainly no plans for a coin toss anytime soon,” he told the O-A News.

Provisional vote

Whatley, in a statement provided at 6 a.m. Wednesday by consultant Heather Wilson, explained his side of ALGOP's Candidate Committee's decision to grant him that provisional vote during its Saturday hearing.

That vote for Whatley, which was originally rejected, was cast by Patsy Kenney in Tallapoosa County.

In his statement Wednesday morning, Whatley said that Kenney was deposed and cross-examined by his attorney Joel Blankenship from Blankenship Law in Birmingham and Hovey’s attorney Bert Jordan from Wallace Jordan in Birmingham. Her deposition was played to the committee, and then Whatley’s team and Hovey’s team gave their arguments about the ballot.

“I appreciate the Republican Steering Committee and I respect their decisions as I stated through my attorneys on the 25th,” Whatley wrote. “I felt it extremely important to have Mrs. Kenney’s vote go through the process.”

Whatley called this ballot “the most scrutinized ballot in Alabama this year.”

He stated that he believes the decision to count Kenney’s ballot was the right decision, and said that whether he wins or loses he was glad to serve a constituent by making sure her vote was counted.

Hovey said he and his team told the committee that the provisional ballot in consideration for being counted was “cast by an unregistered voter” and is an illegal vote.

“The party felt compelled to go with their feelings instead of the facts, and the facts were substantiated by ALEA a day later,” Hovey said.

He was referring to ALEA's release on Sunday of statement to the press questioning the validity of the provisional ballot that was counted.

According to the statement, ALEA discovered that the voter still has a driver license issued by the State of Georgia. She did visit the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika to apply for an Alabama Driver’s License, but “did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License.”

“Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident,” the release said. “Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date.”

Hovey said this release from ALEA that was sent out to the media the day after the hearing confirms that his position is correct.

“My only wish is that my party, the Republican Party, stands by their long-standing pledge to fight for voter and election integrity and revise their decision to accept an illegal vote,” Hovey said. “I would hope that with ALEA’s confirmation that it is indeed an illegal vote that they would stand by their pledge.”

In the motion he filed with the state party, it requests the party to consider ALEA’s confirmation as new evidence and consider that Hovey’s argument was factual.

Hovey's document to the party requesting the re-hearing stated that Kenney, “admitted that the credential, her Alabama Driver License, was not issued to her on April 28, 2022, and would not be issued unless and until her eye doctor submitted the report of her eye examination. Finally, Mrs. Kenney admitted that she did not sign the required voter registration declaration on April 28, 2022.”

Hovey’s legal team also stated in the document that new evidence explains why Kenney’s husband David, who applied for his Alabama Driver License at the same time, was registered to vote in Tallapoosa County on primary election day.

“David Kenney received his Alabama Driver License when he applied on April 28, 2022. As a result, Mr. Kenney’s name was sent to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office for his change in voter registration under the procedure ALEA outlined in its Press Statement,” the document stated.

On Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., Hovey said that the party had received his motion, and “there is certainly no plans for a coin toss anytime soon.”

Next steps

“The proper procedure is for them to present it to the opposition, which is Whatley’s camp,” Hovey said of his motion to the party. “Whatley’s camp naturally opposed it, which we expected, and that now allows for the party to make their decision. So it’s moving along as it should, and we anticipate an answer sometime soon.”

Hovey and Whatley now wait to see if the party will accept the motion for a re-hearing.

If the party decides to accept it, a hearing will be scheduled and they will go before the ALGOP candidate committee again. If the party decides to deny the motion, a date for the coin toss tie breaker will likely be scheduled.

“We’re being patient with their procedures and we’re waiting to see if they will accept a new hearing,” Hovey said.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.