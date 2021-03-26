Want a homemade ceramic bowl and some soup? Hurry! Tickets for Saturday's Empty Bowls fundraiser selling fast

On Saturday, March 27, Auburn's Dean Road Ceramics Studio and Opelika's Denson Drive Recreation Center will host the eighth annual Auburn-Opelika Empty Bowls at Auburn's Kiesel Park.

The annual fundraiser being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. encourages community members to purchase handcrafted soup bowls to raise money for the East Food Bank of Alabama.

Activities at the outdoor event include a heaping helping of soup, an Auburn Community Orchestra entertainment segment and raffle prizes.

At this time, tickets are sparse, said Emillie Dombrowski, the City of Auburn's ceramics studio art education specialist, in a phone interview.

The "20 to 25" remaining tickets can be purchased at either the Dean Road Ceramics Studio in Auburn or Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn. Tickets are not available at Denson Drive Recreation Center in Opelika at this time.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds go directly to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Amy Kaiser, Wee Make Empty Bowls' studio technician, surpassed the studio's year-long goal of making 500 bowls, as guests will get their pick of one of 521 handmade bowl created by local artists.