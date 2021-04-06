Wanted: Teens ages 16-19 to work for the City of Opelika

The city of Opelika is hiring high school students who are looking for a job this summer.

The YES! Opelika program will employ about two dozen students between the ages of 16 and 19 to work in various positions throughout the city for eight weeks this summer, giving them the opportunity to earn money and gain meaningful work experience.

“We hope that the YES! Opelika program will provide students with the necessary tools and work-related experiences that can prepare them to succeed in the workforce,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement. “Having good social skills, communications and critical thinking abilities, understanding real-world labor expectations, money management and career pathways are critical assets for our youth to have.”

The program, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, is open to Opelika residents who are high school students, legal residents of the United States and willing and available to work between June 7 and July 30.

“As adults, we understand the value of having a good work ethic and how it feels to have a little spending money in our pockets,” Fuller said. “The YES! Opelika program will do just that. Teach them to show up on time, work hard and reap the rewards.”

Applications for the program, which can be found on the city’s website, must be sent to the City of Opelika Human Resources Department at HumanResources@opelika-al.gov or call 334-705-5130 by April 23. No reference letter or resume is required.

