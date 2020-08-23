Ward 1 candidates for Opelika City Council

Jamie Lowe

Opelika native Jamie Lowe is running to replace Patsy Jones, who is stepping down from her Ward 1 seat on the City Council after 25 years.

“My family is from Ward 1; my grandmother has lived there for 75 years,” he said. “That ward in particular, we’re all Opelikians, but that ward runs deep in my family. Ward 1 is definitely influential to the Johnson family, if the Johnson family hasn’t been influential to Ward 1.”

Lowe began his career in public service at 16, while still a student at Opelika High School. He interned under a judge, which led him to his career in legal mediation. As someone at the start of their career, he hopes to bring energy that will encourage effective change in the city.

“The city is moving in such a positive trend now, we’re having so much economic development. Downtown Opelika, we’re seeing so many new businesses there and a lot of new businesses have popped up all over the city,” Lowe said. “I will bring the energy that it takes to pull that in even more so and improve on already positive things.”