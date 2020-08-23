Ward 1 candidates for Opelika City Council

Jamie Lowe
Opelika native Jamie Lowe is running to replace Patsy Jones, who is stepping down from her Ward 1 seat on the City Council after 25 years.
“My family is from Ward 1; my grandmother has lived there for 75 years,” he said. “That ward in particular, we’re all Opelikians, but that ward runs deep in my family. Ward 1 is definitely influential to the Johnson family, if the Johnson family hasn’t been influential to Ward 1.”
Lowe began his career in public service at 16, while still a student at Opelika High School. He interned under a judge, which led him to his career in legal mediation. As someone at the start of their career, he hopes to bring energy that will encourage effective change in the city.
“The city is moving in such a positive trend now, we’re having so much economic development. Downtown Opelika, we’re seeing so many new businesses there and a lot of new businesses have popped up all over the city,” Lowe said. “I will bring the energy that it takes to pull that in even more so and improve on already positive things.”
He wants to use the Covington Recreation Center as “a hub for young people” – to offer GED classes and a daily check-in site for those youth who wind up in the court system.
George Allen
Longtime community volunteer George Allen is running for the Ward 1 council seat.
Allen cited the experience of community work with Ferguson Chapel CME Church, the JW Darden Alumni Foundation, Lee County Boys and Girls Club as a big reason for his decision.
“I am a life-long resident of Ward One. I would venture to say over 75% of its residents know me personally through my occupations or my community involvements and will agree that I have the qualities needed to effectively represent them on our City Council,” Allen told the Opelika Observer.
“Opelika is a growing city, but it is not Utopia,” Allen said. “I have served as a poll worker for many years and talked to the voters about their various concerns – some of which have gone unaddressed.
“If elected, I will be a persistent voice for the unheard – regardless of race, age or gender, a promoter of equity for Ward One and I will work for the continued growth of this city…count on me.”
Allen touted his decades of youth work as a coach and volunteer in his appearance at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum. He told the audience that, if elected to succeed the retiring Patsy Jones, he would work to improve “inferior” education opportunities for city kids, fix potholes and address homelessness and poverty.
Melvin Brooks
Retired firefighter and local entrepreneur Melvin Brooks is running for Opelika’s Ward 1 City Council seat.
Brooks is Opelika-born and Opelika-raised. He graduated from Opelika High School and went on to 25 years of service at the city’s Fire Department. He hold degrees from several colleges, including Southern Union, Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Alabama State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education.
He describes himself as a “true advocate for education, mentorship, leadership and entrepreneurship, one who possesses the knowledge, dedication, devotion and determination to be an effective leader for Ward 1.”
Brooks told the Opelika-Auburn News that he "will demonstrate with the upmost respect to strive for change by being readily available to listen and provide support and address the concerns and needs of the community. (I understand) the challenges that one faces and will use his voice to create changes for all the citizens of Opelika."
Brooks told voters at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum that he was “grateful and excited to be on this platform.” He said people have a lot more in common that they have in differences, and he stressed the main themes of his candidacy: “Safety, cleanliness, equality and unity.”
Robert Johnson
Opelika’s Robert Johnson wants the Ward 1 seat on Opelika’s city council.
“There’s a lot of opportunities here in Opelika, but the biggest, from living in Ward 1,” he said. “I just saw that there’s so much that can be done and definitely must be done.”
Johnson believes that his business experience has prepared him for what it takes to serve on the council and help manage a city like Opelika.
“When you own a business, it’s to serve others and it’s all about how well you serve the people,” he said. “I think in order for a city to change, I think there’s four things you need: infrastructure, resources, support and fourth is representation. I can be the person in the seat at the table to go to bat for what residents need.”
He told voters at the recent city candidates’ forum that he would use the Ward 1 seat to “work with young people” to address the city’s crime rate, help people to buy affordable homes in the ward and land good paying jobs.
Johnson stressed the need to improve and expand efforts to better integrate local employers into the city’s schools and overall society, in order for them to take more of a stake in the city’s wellbeing.
