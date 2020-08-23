Ward 2 candidates for Opelika City Council

Ward 2

Erica Baker Norris is running for Ward 2 council seat, which is being vacated by incumbent Tiffany Gibson-Pitts due to her run for mayor.

“I love people and I advocate for the fair treatment of all people. As Ward 2 City Council Representative, I will work hard for the people in Ward 2. Are there some citizens in Ward 2 less advantaged than others in the Ward or others in the City of Opelika? Absolutely. Will I work tirelessly to close the gaps of inequality? Absolutely.”

Norris said her experience as a Lee County’s Human Resources Director and volunteer with Opelika City Schools has her hard wired into the city’s strengths and weaknesses. She noted that food insecurity is a problem that needs to be addressed in the schools and the community as a whole.

The University of Alabama graduate thinks the city could better serve the housing needs of Ward 2 residents by creating incentives for developers to build there and enforcing the existing laws on rental properties.

“Low-to-moderate housing continues to be a growing need in our community, as many of our hard-working citizens transition to homeownership,” Norris said.