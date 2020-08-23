Ward 2 candidates for Opelika City Council

Ward 2
Erica Baker Norris is running for Ward 2 council seat, which is being vacated by incumbent Tiffany Gibson-Pitts due to her run for mayor.
“I love people and I advocate for the fair treatment of all people. As Ward 2 City Council Representative, I will work hard for the people in Ward 2. Are there some citizens in Ward 2 less advantaged than others in the Ward or others in the City of Opelika? Absolutely. Will I work tirelessly to close the gaps of inequality? Absolutely.”
Norris said her experience as a Lee County’s Human Resources Director and volunteer with Opelika City Schools has her hard wired into the city’s strengths and weaknesses. She noted that food insecurity is a problem that needs to be addressed in the schools and the community as a whole.
The University of Alabama graduate thinks the city could better serve the housing needs of Ward 2 residents by creating incentives for developers to build there and enforcing the existing laws on rental properties.
“Low-to-moderate housing continues to be a growing need in our community, as many of our hard-working citizens transition to homeownership,” Norris said.
Norris also wants to improve the partnerships with educational institutions like Southern Union Community College, the city’s recreational facilities, religious organizations and social groups “to create more opportunities and activities for our youth, young adults and senior citizens.”
Oscar Penn
Oscar Penn wants to leverage his experience as a volunteer and activist in Ward 2’s Jeter neighborhood to serve its residents on the city council.
While acknowledging that he has never been a public official, Penn insists his decades’ worth of experience in bringing community issues to the city’s attention — and getting results — qualifies him to run.
“I’ve been part of this community since the first Black representative officials were elected,” he said, referring to George Bandy and Clarence Harris. “I was out knocking on doors for Bandy and Clarence Harris. Through that process, I began to learn how the city [governing] process works.”
Penn’s main goal is to see Ward 2 catch up with the city in terms of prosperity. Opelika has seen a great deal of economic and residential development in previous years, but Penn feels Ward 2 still lags behind.
Penn wasn't able to participate in the recent Chamber candidates' forum, but he did send a campaign video.
“I want my kids to feel comfortable here in Opelika … I would like all of the people in the community to feel included.” Penn said in the video.
He went on to encourage high school students to look more into building and other trades available locally would help keep them in Opelika and improve the city’s wellbeing.
