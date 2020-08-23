Ward 3 candidates for Opelika City Council

Kelli Thompson
Auburn University professor Dr. Kelli Thompson is a candidate for the Opelika City Council’s Ward 3 seat.
Thompson holds degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary, Auburn University and the University of New Orleans.
“My professional and academic pursuits, as well as many years of philanthropic work and civic engagement, have more than prepared me for this moment,” Thompson said.
“It would be an honor to apply the skills, expertise and knowledge I have accumulated to better shape my community and do so with intention. Being elected to Opelika City Council would be one of many ways I feel I can use my education to give back."
Thompson wants to build on the work of retiring Ward 3 councilman Dozier Smith T.
“Opelika has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years, and I am certainly grateful for Mr. Smith T’s service as the current representative of Ward 3. My unique approach to listening and data collection will allow me to amplify the voices of this ward in a new and creative way.
Thompson wants to establish an annual citizens’ survey, in order to better gauge what the people want and need on a regular basis. She told voters at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum that it’s a good way to take the city’s collective pulse.
“This is something that is doable and manageable,” said Thompson, a professor at Auburn University. “Your issues are my issues.”
Robert Lofton
Robert Lofton is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Opelika City Council.
The Louisiana native came to Lee County originally to attend Auburn University’s veterinary school. It was then that he met his wife Lela, an Opelika native. He went on to put down roots here, establish a successful private veterinary practice and, eventually, returned to AU as an associate professor.
Retirement has given him a chance to do what he feels is a civic duty.
“You always hear complaints about the minor things (potholes, parking, etc.), but I believe Opelika is doing well and I want to help keep it going in the right direction,” said Lofton. “… I don’t have an ax to grind, that’s not my reason at all.”
Lofton told voters at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum that he’s been attending council meetings for months to study up on the issues. He said he’d be a “full-time” councilperson because he’s retired and has ample time to work on constituents’ concerns.
Lofton told the Opelika Observer that he has the right skills.
“I have had training in communication skills, which has taught me to be a good listener. I believe that what people say is important. My core values include integrity, honesty and financial responsibility. I have the desire and the time to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the Opelika community in whole."
Michael Carter
Michael Carter is seeking the city’s Ward 3 seat.
Carter is a professional facilitator for leadership, diversity and inclusion programs for an international organization.
“I create, develop, facilitate and come up any programs for leadership for early leadership all the way up to senior leadership,” Carter said. “All while really focusing on results.”
Carter is a visible figure in the community, serving as Cubmaster to Opelika Cub Scout Pack 858, adopting a mile through Keep Opelika Beautiful which he cleans and serving as on the Property Maintenance Board of Appeals. He has also participated in the chamber of commerce’s 20 Under 40 program, as well as the police department’s citizens’ police academy.
Carter stressed that community work as his qualifications for the seat when he appeared at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum. He said he would be all about listening to constituents and planning for the city’s future.
“Really just focusing on the transparency and the willingness to go out there and question the way we’re doing things,” he said. “Does this benefit our ward? Does this benefit our community? I really want to get down to the act of listening, empathy and building trust.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.