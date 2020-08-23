Ward 3 candidates for Opelika City Council

Kelli Thompson

Auburn University professor Dr. Kelli Thompson is a candidate for the Opelika City Council’s Ward 3 seat.

Thompson holds degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary, Auburn University and the University of New Orleans.

“My professional and academic pursuits, as well as many years of philanthropic work and civic engagement, have more than prepared me for this moment,” Thompson said.

“It would be an honor to apply the skills, expertise and knowledge I have accumulated to better shape my community and do so with intention. Being elected to Opelika City Council would be one of many ways I feel I can use my education to give back."

Thompson wants to build on the work of retiring Ward 3 councilman Dozier Smith T.

“Opelika has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years, and I am certainly grateful for Mr. Smith T’s service as the current representative of Ward 3. My unique approach to listening and data collection will allow me to amplify the voices of this ward in a new and creative way.