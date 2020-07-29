Watch now: Masks required in Alabama schools, colleges; Ivey extends Safer-at-Home order, mask mandate
Posted by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Alabamians, including those in schools and colleges, will be required to wear masks in public for at least another month.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s Safer-at-Home order, which includes a statewide mask mandate, on Wednesday. The order will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

The mask mandate, which has been in place since mid-July, is being extended to include mandatory mask wearing in schools and colleges when possible for employees and students in second grade and above, according to the order.

Alabama’s previous mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire on Friday. The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after continued community spread of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. 

This story will be updated.

