Watch now: Auburn voters weigh in on election uncertainties

As polls closed Tuesday night night and the counts began, voters around the nation watched with anticipation to see who would be declared the president of the United States.
On Wednesday, voters kept waiting.
Auburn student Brandon Aaron said he stayed up until about 1 a.m. watching the results, and was surprised a winner had not been called when he woke up.
“It seems like it’s going to be awhile before we know for sure,” Aaron said. “Trump, it looks like, is trying to question Wisconsin and probably other states, so I really don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s chaotic.”
Auburn University student Caleigh Lawrence, who voted for Joe Biden, said she has been following the electoral map closely all day Wednesday and is optimistic about her candidate winning the election as results roll in.
“It’s looking really close, and obviously we all follow Donald Trump on Twitter and we see that he’s already claiming a victory, saying that we need to go to the courts and we need to figure out all these ballots and stop counting and everything,” Lawrence said. “But obviously everybody’s vote needs to be counted and their voices need to be heard, and I’m optimistic about what’s going to happen.”
Auburn resident Katherine Weathers said the polls she read prior to election day did not match the results as they came in later that evening and compared the experience to the 2016 election, and the experience has been stressful.
“I felt like the polling was off, and I started to feel like it was a repeat of 2016,” Weathers said. “The polling was saying Biden was ahead in a number of states and then as the returns started coming in it seemed like that was not what the returns were — they weren’t matching up.”
Auburn student Olivia Smith was not as stressed as others and said while she watched the election results come in, she was mostly focused on school work.
“I did vote. [Politics] is semi-important — I keep up for the most part,” Smith said. “Honestly, I don’t think [the election result] is going to change my day-to-day personally, but I know there’s a lot of controversy on what’s going to happen in the next four years.”
