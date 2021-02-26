Watch now: Couple get peace of mind with a new storm shelter with help from county, FEMA

It weighs 12.5 tons, has a dull green paint job and looks like an ugly shed for storing the lawnmower and other gardening tools, but Susie and Troy Hardy think it’s beautiful.

“It” is the Hardy’s new storm shelter, which is rated to withstand an F4 tornado like the ones that ravaged Beauregard and Smiths Station on March 3, 2019. New shelters are popping up all over southern Lee County, thanks to a federal grant program and a lot of grant writing and other paperwork.

“It took about a year and a half to get approved (by FEMA and Lee County officials) and they just delivered it a couple of weeks ago,” Troy said. “It gives us a sense of peace, a sense of calm and security, just from us knowing that it's there. I hope we never have to use it, but knowing that it's there and my family can be protected, if needed, certainly gives me reason to sleep better at night.”

Like dozens of other Lee County families, Susie and Troy lost nearly everything that day. The couple’s Smiths Station home of two-plus decades had a swimming pool, a large and deep backyard and sat on the shore of Lake Oliver.