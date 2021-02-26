Watch now: Couple get peace of mind with a new storm shelter with help from county, FEMA

It weighs 12.5 tons, has a dull green paint job and looks like an ugly shed for storing the lawnmower and other gardening tools, but Susie and Troy Hardy think it’s beautiful.
“It” is the Hardy’s new storm shelter, which is rated to withstand an F4 tornado like the ones that ravaged Beauregard and Smiths Station on March 3, 2019. New shelters are popping up all over southern Lee County, thanks to a federal grant program and a lot of grant writing and other paperwork.
“It took about a year and a half to get approved (by FEMA and Lee County officials) and they just delivered it a couple of weeks ago,” Troy said. “It gives us a sense of peace, a sense of calm and security, just from us knowing that it's there. I hope we never have to use it, but knowing that it's there and my family can be protected, if needed, certainly gives me reason to sleep better at night.”
Like dozens of other Lee County families, Susie and Troy lost nearly everything that day. The couple’s Smiths Station home of two-plus decades had a swimming pool, a large and deep backyard and sat on the shore of Lake Oliver.
The couple was trapped inside the house with their four-year-old grandson Wyatt as one of the twisters ripped their roof and exterior walls into bits. They got separated inside the house as everything whirled around them. Troy told Susie to get Wyatt into the bathroom, but he wasn’t sure she heard him. She wound up on a bedroom floor, with a mattress pulled over her and the boy.
Troy said he was no more than 10 feet away from them, but he could not tell where they were in the house.
“You know, I'm thinking that I've probably lost my wife and my grandson anyway. I didn't, but that fear that probably didn't last 30 seconds was terrifying,” Troy recounted. “We had a little separation anxiety for a few months afterwards.”
Troy rushed home from his job at Pratt & Whitney in Columbus during a heavy storm last year just to make sure Susie, who teaches at West Smiths Station Elementary School, was safe and not suffering with that lingering anxiety.
They said Wyatt refers to the event as The Tornado Monster. Like them, he dealt with some bad dreams over the several months afterward; however, they report that his nightmares and anxiety are subsiding and he’s doing fine.
Adjusting
The couple leased the land on which their Lake Oliver home sat, so they decided to not rebuild there. They said they got a lot of help from friends, families, Lee County Emergency Management Agency and others while they looked to buy another home.
They found their new house on Lee Road 240 near Phenix City. They’ve got two-and-a-half acres for their grandchildren to roam and, with the new shelter, a seemingly indestructible clubhouse for the kids.
“I'm home. So it took quite a long time for us to actually feel like it that we were home. We're here now and we're fortunate and grateful, but there was an adjustment period,” said Susie.
The only thing missing is Lake Oliver. The new storm shelter helps to make up for that.
“This gives us some peace of mind now that if a bad storm were to come through, we've got a safe place to go right away. Even if we were to lose our home again, at least we wouldn't lose our lives. We know that a lot of people did lose their lives that day.
“…We were very fortunate. We could have been one of those people and so this gives us the peace of mind of having that and we feel really blessed that the FEMA Grant helped out with a part of the cost. That was a blessing,” said Susie.
Shelter bills
State Rep. Joe Lovvorn (R-Auburn) took part in the disaster response, in his capacity as an Auburn firefighter. He’s introduced bills during this legislative session to expand the number of public spaces that qualify as storm shelters (HB 143) and create tax breaks for homeowners who build shelters on their properties (HB 227).
HB 143 would create a listing of available public shelters and give liability protect to any people or groups who open their doors to help to their neighbors that way.
“We have plenty of places to keep everyone safe,” Lovvorn told the Opelika-Auburn News earlier this month. “The distribution and awareness of where those places are is important, so that we can offer any way we can to try to save them from injury and save people's lives during weather.”
HB 227 offers tax credits for homeowners who install shelters. The credits would not exceed $3,000 or half the cost of construction, and each county could cap the credits at $2 million overall per year to limit the annual impact on tax revenues.
“You can't measure (the value) when it comes to childhood safety and feeling safe at your home. It is a big part of being productive, so I think there's a lot of benefits that can't be measured some from allowing that,” said Lovvorn.
Lingering effects
Those shelters may offer peace of mind, but they can’t undo the physical and mental tolls inflicted on the Hardys and others.
Dozens of properties between Beauregard and Smiths Station are still littered with felled trees, scattered shingles and siding, splintered studs and other reminders, too.
“You could tell something happened out here,” said Rita Smith, director of Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency, during a recent visit to Beauregard. “… That’s the first thing I said when I pulled up. There's a lot of debris and people's things on their private property that are still there as a reminder for them, and it always will be.”