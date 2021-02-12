Watch now: From Chicago to Beauregard, Richard LaGrand has become a fixture on the airwaves and a public servant

Richard LaGrand might be the walking, talking definition of a public figure. The radio host spends weekday mornings on Hallelujah 1520 AM chatting with listeners and local leaders, then puts on his county commissioner hat to look after the needs of the citizens in District 5, which winds around and through Lee County.
LaGrand, 64, is celebrating 35 years on the local airwaves. He enjoys both of his jobs.
“I think the fact that when you wake up every day, you’re trying to help somebody … that gives me self-satisfaction,” LaGrand said. “That’s a big part of it.”
Change of plans
Having such a public profile – in Lee County, Alabama of all places – wasn’t what Richard had in mind as a schoolboy. He spent the first several years of his life on the tough streets of Chicago’s South Side, playing basketball and running around with his friends. He imagined going to college and playing basketball, possibly even with his running mate Bo Ellis, a member of Coach Al McGuire’s 1977 national team at Marquette who went onto an NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.
His late mother, Katie Hill, was worried about that running around with friends, however. She thought Beauregard might be a better place for the young man, so she dragged him onto a southbound train to be closer to her family and farther away from the trouble she feared would find him on Chicago’s streets.
His mother had sent him down for summer visits before, but the permanent move was a culture shock.
“Riding the train down from Chicago, I cried all the way down because I didn't want that – I did not want to come down to Alabama," LaGrand recalled during a recent sitdown with the Opelika-Auburn News. "Yeah, but then once I did it, I got here and I was like, ‘OK, well, this is pretty cool."
The young LaGrand took to his new surroundings, going on to star in football and basketball at Beauregard High School in the mid-1970s. From there, he attended Tuskegee University for a time before relocating to Tampa, where he took classes and worked a variety of jobs.
Back home
By the mid-’80s, however, he came back to Lee County and soon started a family with Katie, his wife of 34 years. He was selling cars when he ran into radio station owner Gary Fuller – the current mayor of Opelika. He had done some radio work in his time away and thought it would be fun to get on the local airwaves. He offered his services to Fuller, who took him up on it, and the two established a strong, decades-long friendship.
“We had our good days and bad days and weeks,” LaGrand admitted. “Sometime we agreed to disagree, but overall it was a wonderful, wonderful experience and I’m glad to call him a friend today.”
Like most veteran broadcasters, he has met his share of celebrities over the years – Lionel Richie, Charles Barkley, the Jackson family and more. It’s one of the perks of the job.
“Absolutely. I mean getting a chance to eat ribs with Michael Jackson's mother and daddy, and getting a chance to be a chaperone for Charles Barkley's mother. Of course, there’s also my main man Lionel Richie, one of the best philosophizers in the world. Lionel once told me something when I asked him about getting into the business: he said be able to discern between what is artificial and what is genuine.”
Along the way, he added a side gig working the Bloody Mary bar at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for his fellow War Eagle faithful who stream into town for home football and basketball games. Last fall was different. Thanks to COVID-19, it was the first time in 30 years that he didn’t work at the hotel. He’s hoping to get back to that once the coronavirus pandemic is finally under control.
County business
LaGrand won his seat on the county commission in 2018, after several years of thinking about running for public office. He said that public work is every bit as rewarding as being on the air, especially when he's doing things like organizing a recent roadside cleanup in Loachapoka that brought local residents and Auburn University students together. He’s also been a staunch supporter of the recent citizens’ efforts to keep new granite quarries from opening near Beulah and Opelika.
“Commissioner (Robert) Ham and I went up to Beulah to see the new softball park – which is a beautiful facility and we’re working doing that (building a new county park) in Loachapoka – and noticed the trash up there, too,” LaGrand said. “It’s a widespread problem. Although Beulah is not my district, it’s a shame to have a beautiful lake like Lake Harding up there and see all that trash.”
Lee County is evolving, LaGrand said. He said he marvels at how Tiger Town has transformed Opelika and how all of the downtown construction and tall buildings have Auburn looking more and more like Atlanta.
However, those changes aren’t what appeal to him the most about life in Lee County.
What does?
“Family life, Auburn football, Opelika High School football and being able to go back home to Beauregard,” LaGrand said, “… (but) the thing I love most is that people say everybody knows Richard LaGrand. I like that part of it.”