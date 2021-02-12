Watch now: From Chicago to Beauregard, Richard LaGrand has become a fixture on the airwaves and a public servant

Like most veteran broadcasters, he has met his share of celebrities over the years – Lionel Richie, Charles Barkley, the Jackson family and more. It’s one of the perks of the job.

“Absolutely. I mean getting a chance to eat ribs with Michael Jackson's mother and daddy, and getting a chance to be a chaperone for Charles Barkley's mother. Of course, there’s also my main man Lionel Richie, one of the best philosophizers in the world. Lionel once told me something when I asked him about getting into the business: he said be able to discern between what is artificial and what is genuine.”

Along the way, he added a side gig working the Bloody Mary bar at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for his fellow War Eagle faithful who stream into town for home football and basketball games. Last fall was different. Thanks to COVID-19, it was the first time in 30 years that he didn’t work at the hotel. He’s hoping to get back to that once the coronavirus pandemic is finally under control.

County business