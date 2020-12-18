Watch now: 'It feels like I'm leaving my family': Spinks & Sons Tailoring to close

This year, Spinks says was particular difficult. As with many small businesses, Spinks had to decide what to do. And how to move forward.

“The pandemic came right in the middle of prom season,” Spinks said, pointing at pink, purple dresses hung on a nearby rack. “Since it has lasted so long, people have dropped by and picked most of [the formal dresses] up because they were not able to wear them.”

“It’s as big as a minute,” said customer Beth Golden of the 238 N Ross St. building, which she said should get an award for smallest business in town with a street address. She says of Spinks, “She’s kind of an institution.”

Calling Spinks a “very special lady,” Mayor Ron Anders addressed Spinks’ upcoming retirement at Tuesday’s city council meeting, saying she will be missed by the community.

“I wish we could have a better place to present her with some kind of token of appreciation,” Anders said. “She’s been a great business owner and a very kind person who works hard for her customers, each and every day.”

“God is good,” Spinks said, putting the final stitch in a pillow at her station. “All the time.”