Watch now: 'It feels like I'm leaving my family': Spinks & Sons Tailoring to close

Doris Spinks, owner of Spinks & Sons Tailoring, has seen Auburn ebb and flow for more than 30 years. Generations travelled through her door — her customers are the daughters and sons of other’s daughters and sons.
She knows them all by name, and they her. Soon, Spinks will close her small business and an Auburn institution.
Born in 1940, Spinks began her tailoring career at Harwell’s in downtown Auburn at age 16, working from 3 to 6 p.m. after school. She says her time at the men’s suiting store was formative in her journey to become a tailor.
“I would work with the tailor that finished school at Tuskegee Institute,” Spinks said. “He wanted to teach me because I always felt that I was called to do this.”
After graduating high school in 1960, Spinks moved to Chicago where she worked as a tailor at Toran and Sons.
“They did everything – they drafted patterns and made suits,” said Spinks, who favors altering men’s suits. “I learned under Toran’s wing and learned so much that I wanted to make a shop here in Auburn.”
To honor her mentor, she added "and Sons" to the name of her business.
In 1996, Spinks moved the operation to North Ross St. after 14 years on Glenn Avenue near the intersection of West Glenn Avenue and North Donahue Road. Today, Goal Post Convenience & Package store sits in the business’ place.
Spinks and Monica Murphy, the only other seamstress at Spinks & Sons, work nine hours a day and overtime to get suits, wedding dresses and more out the door. Making garments ready–to-wear for customers is a process Spinks says is worth it.
“Toran would always tell me to operate under the process of elimination,” Spinks noted. “He said if anyone brought anything to you, eliminate them having to come back by — you want the item brought to you to be returned to the owner like you found it.
“That’s not just in tailoring, that’s in life."
Spinks & Sons Tailoring Shop will officially close Dec. 22. Thanking her customers, Spinks credits their loyal support to her happiness as a seamstress.
“I will miss my customers; they’ve been my family for years,” Spinks said. “It feels like I’m leaving my family.”
Murphy, who enjoys the intricate detailing of women’s formal wear, says she will miss seeing customers leave happy with their clothing items.
“The girls will come out in their dresses and go look in the mirror — we always suggest they try it on before they go because we wouldn’t want them to go home with a garment less than perfect — and they always use the word ‘perfect.’ I told [Spinks] I don’t think I’ll ever tire of hearing that.”
This year, Spinks says was particular difficult. As with many small businesses, Spinks had to decide what to do. And how to move forward.
“The pandemic came right in the middle of prom season,” Spinks said, pointing at pink, purple dresses hung on a nearby rack. “Since it has lasted so long, people have dropped by and picked most of [the formal dresses] up because they were not able to wear them.”
“It’s as big as a minute,” said customer Beth Golden of the 238 N Ross St. building, which she said should get an award for smallest business in town with a street address. She says of Spinks, “She’s kind of an institution.”
Calling Spinks a “very special lady,” Mayor Ron Anders addressed Spinks’ upcoming retirement at Tuesday’s city council meeting, saying she will be missed by the community.
“I wish we could have a better place to present her with some kind of token of appreciation,” Anders said. “She’s been a great business owner and a very kind person who works hard for her customers, each and every day.”
“God is good,” Spinks said, putting the final stitch in a pillow at her station. “All the time.”
On November 20 — her 80th birthday — Spinks realized retirement would come sooner rather than later. “Because it’s just like a car: they go on and on and on but all of the sudden the car goes over a bump in the road,” Spinks said.
“It was scary to continue because of my age,” she said. “I don’t want to stretch myself too thin, that’s one thing.”
When asked what’s next, Spinks paused to reflect – and laugh.
“Y’know what, I’ve been working for so long that I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” Spinks said. “I don’t think I’m going to just sit down.”
