Watch now: Lee County early voters wait hours to cast ballots ahead of election day

Hundreds of voters came out to the Lee County Courthouse Wednesday to cast their ballots ahead of election day Nov. 3.
The line, which wrapped around the corner of the courthouse in downtown Opelika, was filled with residents of different ages and races, many of whom waited hours before they were able to cast their ballots.
Tiffany Rush, a volunteer who helped voters fill out their absentee ballot applications before they went to wait in line, said she had seen hundreds stand in line since arriving at the courthouse.
“It makes me proud to see my people here regardless of the weather conditions. They’re out here absolutely exercising their rights, and it seems like they’re happy to do it,” Rush said. “[Voting] is very important. Everyone is here to hopefully make a difference.”
Rush said she managed to vote early on Tuesday, and said her dedication to voting and helping others vote was personally important for her.
“The minorities, black culture, has had to fight for their freedom to the right to vote, so that has a lot to do with me being here because I can’t see myself sitting at home not doing anything when I know my ancestors have been out here in the sleet, snow, rain and everything to make this happen for us,” Rush said. “I have no problem doing this without pay. It’s something I love to do and do for people.”
Support Local Journalism
Jane Katushabe, a caregiver for a man with disabilities and first-time voter, was one of many assisted by Rush that day, and came back from the courthouse after casting her ballot to thank Rush.
“We were worried because of the rain. We said, “Really? Are we going to vote today?’ but said ‘We shall vote,’” Katushabe said. “I thought that [on election day], we wouldn’t make it because he’s been having some difficulties. I thought that today would be better, because he was feeling a bit better. We never wanted him to miss [being able to vote].”
Cristopher Bangert said he had been waiting in the line for about an hour and a half, and came to vote early that day due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“I know I have time today even with the hurricane and all, but for people who can’t get off work now and maybe could on actual election [day] Tuesday, I wanted to make space at the polls for them,” Bangert said.
Bangert, 24, said it was important for young people to vote this year because it was important for Millennials to use their numbers to express their voices at the ballot.
“This is one of the few moments that individual people have the same amount of power as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, everybody,” Bangert said. “It’s one vote. It’s important.”
Tim Landers said he had been waiting in the line over an hour. He decided to cast an absentee ballot because he has to work an extended shift at the hospital on Election Day. He said our country should make voting easier for all of its citizens with the technological capabilities it has in the present day.
“Personally, I believe the party in the White House at the moment benefits from restricting voting and trying to make it as hard to vote as possible, so I would stand out here as long as I needed to or come back another day if I needed to to vote, and I think it should be made much more accessible to everybody and much easier to vote and there’s no excuse for that,” Landers said. “If we can put a man on the moon, why can we not come up with a better way to vote online, [or] in any number of other ways.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.