Watch now: Lee County early voters wait hours to cast ballots ahead of election day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Katushabe, a caregiver for a man with disabilities and first-time voter, was one of many assisted by Rush that day, and came back from the courthouse after casting her ballot to thank Rush.

“We were worried because of the rain. We said, “Really? Are we going to vote today?’ but said ‘We shall vote,’” Katushabe said. “I thought that [on election day], we wouldn’t make it because he’s been having some difficulties. I thought that today would be better, because he was feeling a bit better. We never wanted him to miss [being able to vote].”

Cristopher Bangert said he had been waiting in the line for about an hour and a half, and came to vote early that day due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“I know I have time today even with the hurricane and all, but for people who can’t get off work now and maybe could on actual election [day] Tuesday, I wanted to make space at the polls for them,” Bangert said.

Bangert, 24, said it was important for young people to vote this year because it was important for Millennials to use their numbers to express their voices at the ballot.

“This is one of the few moments that individual people have the same amount of power as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, everybody,” Bangert said. “It’s one vote. It’s important.”