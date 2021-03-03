Watch now: Lee County officials remember the 23 victims of March 3, 2019

Tornado victims and the people who rushed to help them gathered on Opelika’s Courthouse Square Wednesday for a brief remembrance of March 3, 2019.

The event, organized by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, featured comments from Sheriff Jay Jones and Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland and concluded with the dedication and release of balloons in the memory of each of the 23 victims by their family members.

Copeland led the 200-strong gathering in prayer, but not before making a few personal observations.

“March 3, 2019 changed our lives forever – not only for Beauregard and Smiths Station, but all of Lee County,” Copeland said. “One of the greatest things that came out of that disaster was unity and hope and togetherness as a county. … We thank everyone from all over the United States and parts of the world that came to help us during that time of need, as we reflect today. We think of the people that lost their lives, who had lost their homes and the people that are forever scarred by the events on March 3.”

Jones spoke to the lasting impact of those tornados, not just on the residents of Beauregard and Smiths Station, but for everyone who responded to reports of damage that flooded the county’s emergency airwaves in the minutes and hours after touchdown.