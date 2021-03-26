Watch now: Lee County volunteer fire departments struggle to keep up with county growth and increased calls

“Looking for good volunteers is kind of an ongoing thing," added Holden, who has around 28 volunteers at any given time and about 20 who are active. "It's a never-ending battle. For every two or three that you get certified, you lose one or two. They’ve got other things going on or they don't realize the requirements – keeping your training up and keeping your certifications up and the amount of time that it actually takes away from the family."

Help from the pros, others

Beulah has a hybrid model, with some professionals mixed in with volunteers, while other departments around the county have volunteer officers who also work full-time for the Opelika and Auburn fire departments. In their city jobs, they work 24 hours on and 48 hours off, giving them time to help out with training, paperwork, maintenance and other tasks.

“We have a lot (firefighters) from the city of Auburn, so the volunteers get really good training and a lot of great advice from guys who have experienced a lot more in the world of firefighting than you would ever have with the volunteer department,” explained Farmville Fire Chief Carson Stroud, himself an Auburn city firefighter.