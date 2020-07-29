Watch now: Masks required in Alabama schools, colleges; Ivey extends Safer-at-Home order, mask mandate

Alabamians, including those in schools and colleges, will be required to wear masks in public for at least another month.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s Safer-at-Home order, which includes a statewide mask mandate, on Wednesday. The order will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Ivey said the decision to extend the order and the mandate was not an easy one.

“There’s no way in the world you’re ever going to make everybody happy 100 percent of the time,” she said. “But one thing is for sure: tough decisions are a lot easier to make when you’re on the sidelines than when you’re actually in the arena.”

The mask mandate, which has been in place since mid-July, is being extended to include mandatory mask wearing in schools and colleges when possible for employees and students in second grade and above, according to the order.

“Wearing a mask can’t hurt, but it sure can help,” Ivey said. “And more and more people are seeing this for what it is: a way to protect yourself as well as to protect the others that you work with, come in contact with, care about and those you even love.”