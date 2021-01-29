Watch now: Megan McGowen Crouch ready to get to work as Auburn city manager

Shortly after Megan McGowen Crouch came to work for the city of Auburn, her mentor and boss, Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap, suggested that she attend Auburn City Council meetings.
For the last 22 years, she has attended each meeting, save for infrequent Tuesday nights out of town.
“What did I learn? A lot,” Crouch said. “How did that prepare me to be city manager? It prepared me a lot.”
The Auburn city government veteran rose through the ranks from intern to assistant city manager and chief operating officer, and is now poised to take the reins of the city as Auburn’s first female city manager, and the fifth in the city's history. Her first day in her new job is Monday.
Auburn has a council-manager form of government, meaning Crouch is the chief executive officer of the city’s government. She oversees 10 departments, more than 500 employees and a $205 million capital improvement plan, and she proposes the biennial budget and administrates adopted budgets.
Crouch served as executive director of development services before assuming her current position as assistant city manager, formulating incentive packages for five commercial projects during her almost three-year tenure.
An internal candidate supported by her peers and members of the city council, she received the job offer during the Oct. 20 council meeting. She begins Monday.
Central Valley Girl
Crouch grew up in Tulare, Calif., in the central San Joaquin Valley region, flat farmland between Los Angeles and San Francisco. One of five children, she attended nearby California State University Northridge, a northern Los Angeles suburb and an “interesting place to go to school," using a music brass ensemble scholarship to get her through college and into pharmacy school.
Her pharmacy school hopes “lasted a semester like most freshmen” after she took an urban studies class and saw local government in action as a full-time volunteer management intern in the City of Burbank’s planning department while also working part-time at Costco. She survived the major earthquake that struck Northridge on Jan. 17, 1994, and destroyed homes, highway bridges and more.
Crouch knew she wanted to be a city planner, but she also wanted to travel the country and gain a perspective of city planning beyond California. Parlaying leadership strengths gained as Delta Rho chapter president of Alpha Xi Delta at Cal State Northridge, she became a traveling consultant with the national sorority for two years, visiting 80 universities in 40 states. Auburn happened to be one of them.
Landing on the Plains
Coming from a commuter campus, Crouch chose to obtain her master’s degree in community planning at Auburn for its traditional university experience on one condition: she wouldn’t work while in school.
“That didn’t last long,” Crouch said.
Nine months into her time in the Loveliest Village on the Plains, Crouch accepted a planning department internship with the city of Auburn.
“When I was still interning with the city, I thought maybe I could work for a manager consulting firm, so I went through lengthy interview processes and was offered a job,” Crouch said.
Set to graduate in December, she got an opportunity for a full-time job when a city planner left the department in November. She turned down the private sector.
“I decided I needed to not be in an airplane and a hotel room five days a week,” Crouch said.
Four months later, Dunlap arrived in Crouch’s office and asked if she would be interested in being a city planner for the economic development team. She took him up on the offer. It was there she stayed for 20 years until December 2017, when she was promoted to development service executive director, a new job focused on industrial recruitment and infrastructure.
“In economic development, you have to know a little about a lot of things and a lot about some things, because you’re selling the city,” Crouch said.
Her time with the economic development department proved “invaluable” and provided cross-departmental training that paved the way for her to later become city manager.
“You need to know what the library is doing, you need to understand the city schools even though they aren’t a direct arm of the city, you need to understand all the programs Parks and Rec brings to the table,” Crouch said. “Everybody down to our litter crews plays a huge role in how people feel about Auburn, and so you learn a lot about how things are done and how the city works.”
As a junior staffer, she would go to lunch with then city manager Doug Watson and other department heads, “not really knowing why, but knowing enough to know to seize the opportunity.”
“Doug would say, ‘It’s the little things that matter.' If you see graffiti, we need to clean it up or if the bushes aren’t trimmed or the grass isn’t mowed — those are the things that citizens see and feel,” Crouch said. “Those lunches gave me vast institutional knowledge, which is good because I know where we were at one point and how we chose a direction and headed that way. I also know the why.”
Knowing the why behind city proposals, master plans, and more has “paid dividends” now, as she assumes the role of point person for a growing city.
Bringing G.E. Aviation to town is her career highlight so far, she said. City officials had “no way of knowing” just two years later they would have the first 3D-printed part in the world going on a standardized commercial airplane engine “for the whole global industry to see.”
“We had built our entire industry development to get to that point and we had arrived,” she said.
Admirers
Her tenure with the organization is rare: Crouch has worked with all four of her predecessors.
“I’m taking the reins of a city that’s in really great shape," Crouch said. "We’ve got a long history of city managers who’ve done great work, so I’ve had a great roadmap but I want to be a great steward of what we have here."
Crouch said her predecessor Jim Buston “has been a major asset to the city for his entire tenure and I have been fortunate to work with him and learn from him."
Buston, for his part, was pulling for Crouch to be his successor after being her boss and mentor for the last several years.
"Megan is a consummate team player," Buston said. "She is committed to the concept of a High Performing Organization and encourages and empowers employees to take the initiative to solve problems."
Retired Auburn Police Chief Tommy Dawson worked with Crouch for several years, and now he's one of her bosses as a city councilman. He's been a fan since the day he met her more than 20 years ago.
"I could tell she was a hard worker and she was going places in her career," Dawson said. "She's been really good for the city of Auburn."
Dawson expects that Crouch will learn some new things in her job, but he said she's more than prepared.
"We (the council) demand that citizens come first and I think that Megan feels that way, too," he said.
“I love this city,” Crouch said. “Auburn has a very specific energy to the city. I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to lead. ... All those dynamics — our robust economy, a good industrial base, a major university — all those things ... I want to carry the torch, but I want to continue to work to keep Auburn great, but make it even better.”
Free time, or lack thereof
Crouch admits relaxing is “a hard thing to do.” She keeps statistics for Auburn University’s women’s basketball team when she’s free, a hobby that led to her meeting her husband Matt. The two have been together for eight years and have two Bengal kittens, Belle and Taylor.
“People laugh and say I’m the jack of all trades,” Crouch said. “I’ve been here long enough and worked on enough to help me move in this role because my learning curve is not high for some things – it’s high for a few things, but not everything.”
She also serves as national vice president for Alpha Xi Delta and is involved in their national housing.