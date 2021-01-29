Watch now: Megan McGowen Crouch ready to get to work as Auburn city manager

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You need to know what the library is doing, you need to understand the city schools even though they aren’t a direct arm of the city, you need to understand all the programs Parks and Rec brings to the table,” Crouch said. “Everybody down to our litter crews plays a huge role in how people feel about Auburn, and so you learn a lot about how things are done and how the city works.”

As a junior staffer, she would go to lunch with then city manager Doug Watson and other department heads, “not really knowing why, but knowing enough to know to seize the opportunity.”

“Doug would say, ‘It’s the little things that matter.' If you see graffiti, we need to clean it up or if the bushes aren’t trimmed or the grass isn’t mowed — those are the things that citizens see and feel,” Crouch said. “Those lunches gave me vast institutional knowledge, which is good because I know where we were at one point and how we chose a direction and headed that way. I also know the why.”

Knowing the why behind city proposals, master plans, and more has “paid dividends” now, as she assumes the role of point person for a growing city.