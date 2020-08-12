Watch now: Opelika candidates make their cases for council, mayor

Opelika’s municipal candidates pitched their services to local voters Wednesday night, emphasizing public safety, the local economy and making the city even better than it is today.
Mayoral candidates Gary Fuller and Tiffany Gibson-Pitts headlined the event. There were no fireworks between the two of them, as each one stuck to what issues they believe should be priorities over the next four years.
Fuller, the four-term incumbent, recounted the highlights of his tenure so far – Opelika Sportsplex, 4,000 new jobs for the city, the recent quarry and the groundbreaking for the new city library. He said economic development is essential.
“Recruiting (new jobs) never ends,” Fuller said. “We must constantly be seeking new opportunities.”
Gibson-Pitts, who passed on running for reelection to her Ward 2 council seat to run for mayor, stressed the need for more affordable housing and helping aspiring entrepreneurs with a “one-stop shop” business incubator to foster more minority-owned businesses in the city. She also wants to improve community services and hire more minorities into city departments, in order to make city government look more like the city’s population.
Public safety and race relations also got attention from both candidates. Fuller touted the continuing work of the city’s crime commission, and the recent establishment of a community service office within Opelika Police Department.
“Race relations are much better here than they are in other parts of the country, but I know they need to be better … We need to listen more and talk less,” said Fuller.
Gibson-Pitts said improving quality of life throughout Opelika would go a long way to addressing concerns about the city’s crime rate.
“Lowering poverty rates … doing that will lower our crime rates,” said Gibson-Pitts.
Ward 1 candidates
George Allen touted his decades of youth work as a coach and volunteer. He told the audience that, if elected to succeed the retiring Patsy Jones, he would work to improve “inferior” education opportunities for city kids, fix potholes and address homelessness and poverty.
“Ask not what you’re city can do for you, but ask what you can do for your city,” Allen said.
Melvin Brooks told voters that he was “grateful and excited to be on this platform.” He said people have a lot more in common that they have in differences, and he stressed the main themes of his candidacy: “Safety, cleanliness, equality and unity.”
Robert Johnson said he would use the Ward 1 seat to “work with young people” to address the city’s crime rate, help people to buy affordable homes in the ward and land good paying jobs. He stressed the need to improve and expand efforts to better integrate local employers into the city’s schools and overall society, in order for them to take more of a stake in the city’s wellbeing.
Jamie Lowe, the youngest candidate seeking city office, touted his work with the local courts. He said he wants the city to make a bigger effort to reach the youth who find themselves unemployed or underemployed, and possible in trouble with the law already.
“We have a problem with crime, but we do we do about it? Lowe asked rhetorically.
He suggested using these Covington Recreation Center as “a hub for young people” – to offer GED classes and a daily check-in site for those youth who wind up in the court system.
Ward 2
Erica Baker Norris is running for Gibson-Pitts council seat. Shesaid her experience as a Lee County human relations professional and volunteer with Opelika City Schools has her hard wired into the city’s strengths and weaknesses. She noted that food insecurity is a problem that needs to be addressed in the schools and the community as a whole.
Oscar Penn is also running for the seat, but he couldn’t be at Wednesday’s event. He sent a campaign video, in which he said, “I want my kids to feel comfortable here in Opelika … I would like all of the people in the community to feel included.” Penn said encouraging high school students to look more into building and other trades available locally would help keep them in Opelika and improve the city’s wellbeing.
Ward 3
Michael Carter, Robert Lofton and Kelli Thompson made their cases for getting the Ward 3 seat.
Lofton, a retired veterinarian and local businessman, said he’s been attending council meetings for months to study up on the issues. He said he’d be a “full-time” councilperson because he’s retired and has ample time to work on constituents’ concerns.
Carver stressed his community work, including Boy Scouts, Opelika 20 under 40 and membership at Cornerstone Church, as his qualifications. He said he would be all about listening to constituents and planning for the city’s future.
Thompson wants to establish an annual citizens’ survey, in order to better gauge what the people want and need on a regular basis.
“This is something that is doable and manageable,” said Thompson, a professor at Auburn University. “Your issues are my issues.”
Ward 5
The only sign of friction during the forum, however slight, came from candidate Brandon Fincher.
He took exception to the mayor and city council approving raises for themselves, effective at the start of next year’s terms. He also asked why a few large companies get tax breaks to operate in Opelika, while the small businesses don’t get the same consideration.
“We were paying attention two years ago when the mayor and the city council raised their pay…” said Fincher, who is proposing a three-term limit for city council members.
Incumbent David Canon recounted the council’s accomplishments since he joined it in 2010, including a new water treatment plant, the Sportsplex, 2 new fire stations, the Cater-Jeter development plan and the new OPD/Municipal Courts building.
“My goal is to keep Opelika the greatest city in Alabama,” said Canon.
Chuck Adams recounted his life spent in Opelika, including working at the now shuttered Michelin plant and his years of ministry work. He said more jobs, better infrastructure and improved public safety are all within Opelika’s reach.
“I believe this city can accomplish great things…united together,” said Adams.
Todd Rauch said improving citizen’s access to the levers of government would be his top priority if he wins Canon’s seat. Bringing citizens and their representatives closer together is a 2-way street, however.
“Government requires constant attention and devotion from all of us,” Rauch said.
The city’s municipal elections will take place Aug. 25.
