Watch now: Opelika candidates make their cases for council, mayor

“Race relations are much better here than they are in other parts of the country, but I know they need to be better … We need to listen more and talk less,” said Fuller.

Gibson-Pitts said improving quality of life throughout Opelika would go a long way to addressing concerns about the city’s crime rate.

“Lowering poverty rates … doing that will lower our crime rates,” said Gibson-Pitts.

Ward 1 candidates

George Allen touted his decades of youth work as a coach and volunteer. He told the audience that, if elected to succeed the retiring Patsy Jones, he would work to improve “inferior” education opportunities for city kids, fix potholes and address homelessness and poverty.

“Ask not what you’re city can do for you, but ask what you can do for your city,” Allen said.

Melvin Brooks told voters that he was “grateful and excited to be on this platform.” He said people have a lot more in common that they have in differences, and he stressed the main themes of his candidacy: “Safety, cleanliness, equality and unity.”