Watch now: Poll workers prepared for a 'crazy' Election Day

“That is just a credit to where we work and live,” he said.

Veteran hands

English explained how important it was for the 125 new faces working this year to pair with poll veterans like Micah Melnick, Kimberly Jones and Nancy Alexander.

Melnick raised her hand several times during the session, particularly with questions about replacing workers who drop out at the last minute. She’ll be running the voting at Opelika’s Sportsplex – her first time in charge will coincide with the busiest election in the county’s history.

“So, my first one – in 2016 – was exciting. I worked the help desk, which is how you get to learn how everything goes. Then, after that, I became inspector for several elections. It's been I think it's really fun. I love getting to see people in our community and enabling people to be able to cast their votes,” she said.

Melnick was sure she and her crew will be ready to take on all comers Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}