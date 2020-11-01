Watch now: Poll workers prepared for a 'crazy' Election Day

Lee County election officials coached up some 400 citizens this week to handle what should be a very busy Election Day. A record turnout of 60-70 percent is expected, which will probably translate into hour-plus-long waits at polling sites and nearly 80,000 ballots cast – including absentee votes – according to officials.
It was busy in and around the Lee County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of voters patiently endured two- and three-hour waits outside the courthouse to cast their absentee ballots. Dozens more gathered across Opelika’s busy 10th Street at the county’s meeting center, where poll workers learned how to take care of the waves of voters expected at polling sites this Tuesday.
Lee County Probate Judge Bill English called the last training session to order at 2 p.m. on the dot. He thanked everyone for their time, commended their civic mindedness and then got down to work. He quickly reviewed what kind of volume he and Robert Garris, the county’s election director, were expecting at each polling site, how to handle provisional ballots and the like.
He also addressed the new poll workers, who were readying for their first 12-plus-hour day at the polls.
“You will not learn everything you need to know here today,” English said. “You will get on-the-job training.”
Nonetheless, English was clearly touched by the 300 new people who reached out to help at the polls this year.
“That is just a credit to where we work and live,” he said.
Veteran hands
English explained how important it was for the 125 new faces working this year to pair with poll veterans like Micah Melnick, Kimberly Jones and Nancy Alexander.
Melnick raised her hand several times during the session, particularly with questions about replacing workers who drop out at the last minute. She’ll be running the voting at Opelika’s Sportsplex – her first time in charge will coincide with the busiest election in the county’s history.
“So, my first one – in 2016 – was exciting. I worked the help desk, which is how you get to learn how everything goes. Then, after that, I became inspector for several elections. It's been I think it's really fun. I love getting to see people in our community and enabling people to be able to cast their votes,” she said.
Melnick was sure she and her crew will be ready to take on all comers Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
“We're going to do our best to get people in and out as fast as we can," she said. "Our polling place has over 8,000 voters, so we know we’ll have a good turnout. There’s going to be a lot of people there … there is typically a rush in the morning and then another after work. We usually have quite a line right at 7 a.m. Those people want to get to work, and we get them through as fast as we can.”
Jones showed the same enthusiasm and optimism. She’s worked several elections at Smiths Station Junior High School, and she was not at all daunted by the prospect of up to 14,000 people showing up there Tuesday.
“It’s a civic duty. I totally enjoy I like being able to not just assist, but to connect with my community … we’re all here for each other,” Jones said.
Vote pads
Poll workers will not need to read the big voter registration ledgers to find people’s names, addresses and signatures this year. Lee County is part of a statewide move to use so-called “vote pads” – small touch screen tablets loaded with the registration information for every registered voter in the county, broken down by precinct.
Voters wave the back of their driver’s licenses (or government-issued IDs) under the pad to be read by a scanner, then their data pops up on the screen. The vote pads will be downloaded after 7 p.m., just like the ballot scanners, to gather turnout data.
English and the county’s IT staff had the workers use their own IDs Thursday, just so they could see how they work. He and the staff wandered among the workers and offered tips for the few people who seemed to have problems.
The pads should help move things along a little better, according to Alexander, who will help move 17,000 voters through Auburn’s Clarion Inn – the largest polling site in Lee County. She said the vote pads will help speed up the check-in process and get ballots into voters’ hands faster.
“I've worked now for about five years. My first election was the last presidential election, which was busy. This one could be crazy,” said Alexander.
2020 Lee County election, at a glance
• Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7p.m. Central Standard Time – “Even in Smiths Station,” said Judge Bill English, noting that voters in that corner of the county sometimes get the time mixed up;
• Over 78,000 voters are expected to cast ballots by 7 p.m. Tuesday;
• Face masks and/or shields are required for poll workers; however, voters cannot be compelled to wear them. Anyone not wearing a mask will be offered one. Should they refuse, they will be directed to a voting booth sufficiently distanced from other voters;
• The largest polling sites will be at the Clarion Inn in Auburn (17,000) and Smiths Station Junior High School (14,000). English said the 12,000-plus absentee votes already cast should mitigate those numbers a bit, but turnout could hit a record-high 70-75 percent;
• No one can vote Tuesday if they have cast an absentee ballot, despite whatever misinformation has been circulated through social media, said English;
• There should be roughly one poll worker per every 250-375 voters who show up Tuesday.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.