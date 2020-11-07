Watch now: Toomer's Corner rolled after election widely called for Biden

After the Associated Press announced Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race Saturday morning, some Auburn students and community members read the news, ran to purchase toilet paper, and made their way to Samford Lawn to celebrate at Toomer’s Corner.
Auburn University freshman John David, 18, used his on-campus dining dollars to purchase one of three toilet paper rolls at Village Dining, a miniature campus grocery store near his dorm.
“I ran to Village dining, called a couple of friends and made my way to Toomer’s,” David said. “I felt really relived after the past few days of uncertainty, so I wanted to be come here to celebrate.”
Saturday’s rolling follows a trend: the famous corner was rolled following the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential races, at least. Regardless of the winner, supporters from either side have taken to Toomer’s to celebrate in recent years.
Members of the Auburn College Democrats and Black Student Union and other local residents began celebrating near the trees around noon, dancing to music and participating in chants.
Support Local Journalism
“We woke up to a lot of phone calls, Twitter alerts and messages in the [Auburn College Democrats] group chat,” Carsten Grove, president of the Auburn University College Democrats, said. “We wanted to come out here to show our support.”
Cars honked as they passed by the crowd congregating alongside the South College Street sidewalk.
Nylah Blueiett, 18, and other supporters brought chalk to draw phrases on the South College Street sidewalk such as “Biden and Harris 2020” and “War Damn Democracy”.
In Lee County, President Donald Trump received 59.20% of the vote to former Vice President’s 38.88% in final, unofficial results provided by Election Manager Robert Garris Wednesday morning.
“It feels like now we have an environment to actually go in and do the work,” Nia Avila, 27, said.
“Before, the ground was hard and you couldn’t even dig into it, but now there’s room to enact the needed change.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.