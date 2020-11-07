Watch now: Toomer's Corner rolled after election widely called for Biden

After the Associated Press announced Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race Saturday morning, some Auburn students and community members read the news, ran to purchase toilet paper, and made their way to Samford Lawn to celebrate at Toomer’s Corner.

Auburn University freshman John David, 18, used his on-campus dining dollars to purchase one of three toilet paper rolls at Village Dining, a miniature campus grocery store near his dorm.

“I ran to Village dining, called a couple of friends and made my way to Toomer’s,” David said. “I felt really relived after the past few days of uncertainty, so I wanted to be come here to celebrate.”

Saturday’s rolling follows a trend: the famous corner was rolled following the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential races, at least. Regardless of the winner, supporters from either side have taken to Toomer’s to celebrate in recent years.

Members of the Auburn College Democrats and Black Student Union and other local residents began celebrating near the trees around noon, dancing to music and participating in chants.

