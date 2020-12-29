Watch now: United Way helps those in need. They need help this holiday season, too.

As the coronavirus disrupts lives around the world, United Way of Lee County is among those who have sought ways to meet the needs of community members.
Business partners, City of Auburn employees and other volunteers gathered to distribute donated holiday gifts to children on the United Way of Lee County’s annual Day of Caring earlier this month at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution.
Across town, more volunteers sifted through canned food at the Food Bank of East Alabama, so that everyone could have dinner on their table at Christmas. Both partners of United Way, the two opportunities to serve found creative ways to persevere.
“If I think about it too much I’ll cry,” said Marion Farinella, who organized the Salvation Army event while also working a day job. “I grew up fortunate enough to have Christmas gifts under the tree every year and every child deserves that, especially this year.”
The angel tree program spans months of preparation, starting in September before applications open in October. Organization looked different this year, Farinella says. Applications were moved online, and she heard families’ stories by phone rather than in-person.
In a year when several people were laid off or found themselves in hardships, United Way is committed to making sure those in need have what they need this holiday season — and every day after.
“It’s everything,” Kimberly Myers, United Way of Lee County campaign director, told the Opelika-Auburn News of the two opportunities to serve. “I have two daughters. I want them to have a wonderful Christmas, and I know all of these parents that are really struggling right now do too. Of course, it’s exciting to put smiles on kid’s faces and dinner on everyone’s table this time of year, but our community has needs all year long.”
A community agency that fundraises for initiative and local partner agencies, United Way of Lee County has four focus areas: education, health, helping in times of crisis and strengthening the community.
Farinella’s efforts were recognized by Gabby Filgo, parks and recreation community and special programs administrator and United Way of Lee County city ambassador, one of the several volunteers at the angel tree distribution.
In her second year as coordinator, Filgo says of Farinella, “She does all of this outside of her job. She’s really great.”
“I am the team,” Farinella said, before turning to welcome another family member into the 934 Opelika Road building. Once inside, families — split into 25 per half hour — confirmed their identification, addresses and number of children before receiving the unwrapped presents.
“We have people that call and are so thankful and apologetic for having to ask for help because they’ve never had to ask before because of lost jobs and wages,” Myers said. “I think that’s hit us very hard.”
Calling it a “very, very low year,” Myers says the 2020 United Way campaign is at 50%, or around $500,000 of the overall goal of $925,000. Myers, who is in her second year as campaign director, says every dollar counts.
“It’s a huge team effort,” she said. “It seems that the need is rising, and our donations are lowering because people are hurting, but we also know that in Lee County we have people that want to support those in our community.”
When asked how people can help, Myers referred to donations, saying: “A lot of times people think, ‘Well, I’m struggling right now, and I would love to give $100, but really I can only give $10.’ But if I give $10, you give $10 and your neighbor gives $10, that really does add up.”
Outside welcoming families, public safety assistant Renee Delaney and public safety patrol secretary Amy Whitman say they have seen an outpour of gratitude from families all morning.
“Everyone that comes in says thank you, smiles, says Merry Christmas,” Delaney said. “It’s been a very positive day.”
Public works crew leader Billy Jackson, concrete finisher Frederick Williams and city landscaper James Pitts agreed, touched by people’s kindness.
“Seeing how those in need still come in here and smile, it means a lot,” Jackson said. “Even through the coronavirus and the situations it has caused, it seems like everyone still has hope.”
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the United Way of Lee County’s website at unitedwayofleecounty.com.