Watch now: United Way helps those in need. They need help this holiday season, too.

“It’s everything,” Kimberly Myers, United Way of Lee County campaign director, told the Opelika-Auburn News of the two opportunities to serve. “I have two daughters. I want them to have a wonderful Christmas, and I know all of these parents that are really struggling right now do too. Of course, it’s exciting to put smiles on kid’s faces and dinner on everyone’s table this time of year, but our community has needs all year long.”

A community agency that fundraises for initiative and local partner agencies, United Way of Lee County has four focus areas: education, health, helping in times of crisis and strengthening the community.

Farinella’s efforts were recognized by Gabby Filgo, parks and recreation community and special programs administrator and United Way of Lee County city ambassador, one of the several volunteers at the angel tree distribution.

In her second year as coordinator, Filgo says of Farinella, “She does all of this outside of her job. She’s really great.”

“I am the team,” Farinella said, before turning to welcome another family member into the 934 Opelika Road building. Once inside, families — split into 25 per half hour — confirmed their identification, addresses and number of children before receiving the unwrapped presents.