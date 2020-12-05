Watch now: Weekend events ring in holiday season in Auburn

The city of Auburn will kick off a month of holiday-themed events for local residents this weekend.
The Hotel at Auburn University’s Gingerbread Village and Auburn Christmas parade are the first of several festivities in the Opelika-Auburn area this month.
The Hotel at Auburn University’s annual Gingerbread Village
Auburn is known as the loveliest village on the plains, and it takes a village to make The Hotel at Auburn University’s annual Gingerbread Village.
Red and green – and orange and blue – assorted candy lines the 13 gingerbread bricks and butter cream mortar landmark Auburn buildings made by the in-house pastry staff. All of the hotel’s departments get in on the fun, each adding to the display by completing a building of their own.
Moses Ogunleye, a valet assistant at The Hotel at Auburn University, says the entire staff pitches in to help the display look picture perfect.
“This is my first year assisting with the display,” Ogunleye said as he placed orange and blue M&Ms along the driveway mirroring the Auburn University’s President’s House. “I am doing what I can to help.”
The 15-by-15-foot display takes time and manpower – assembly of the hundreds of gingerbread sheets and thousands of miniature candy canes, peppermints and starts in early November.
“Just the roof top of the Storybrook Farm took two hours,” Todd Scholl, director of sales and marketing, said Friday. “It takes hundreds of hours to complete.”
Returning features include Samford Hall, Auburn University Chapel and the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, but this year’s Gingerbread Village brings a Polar Express train, hidden Star Wars figurines and a new building: The Ag Heritage Park Pavilion, or ‘The Red Barn.’
To ensure safety measures are taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, hotel staffers will direct the flow of traffic from the front door of the Hotel to the Gingerbread Village.
Guests will wait in socially-distanced lines throughout their time in the building. The village will be limited to five families at a time.
Socially-distanced ornaments markers line the entire floor, and families will move from each vantage point one at a time, allowing a new family to enter as one leaves.
In lieu of the hand bell choir and food and beverage near the village, holiday music will play and guests will receive sealed pastry treats as they leave through the Terrace doors.
The Downtown Merchants Association comes in each year to judge the best building, bestowing a year’s worth of bragging rights for the winning department.
The village is located inside the Conference Center at The Hotel at Auburn University, 241 S. College St. in Auburn.
For over 10 years, the Hotel has partnered with the university's College of Architecture, Design and Construction to create the largest gingerbread village in east Alabama.
Paul Holley, director of the Center for Construction Innovation and Collaboration at Auburn University, leads the creation of the basic structures with help from his Auburn University students.
“The models are scaled-down versions of buildings around campus; and are made of wood and then varnished, so that the hotel can put on the gingerbread and candy 'veneer' and remove each year,” Holley said.
The Red Barn structure was designed by undergraduate building science student Ben Renfro and Holley.
“Ben and I worked out the mathematical 'scaling', and then he developed AutoCad drawings from which we had the pieces cut with a 'CNC' machine with help from David Gowan in the School of Industrial and Graphic Design,” Holley said.. “Then, we assembled the model in the shop at my home.”
The Gingerbread Village unveiling is set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The display will be available free to the public through New Year Day.
“I have very much enjoyed this continuing project, it's a great way to connect the university, the hotel, and the community,” Holley said. “Our students enjoy doing 'tactile' work, and this is a fun way for them to contribute.”
Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade
The annual Auburn Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, 2-3 p.m.
The parade will feature festive floats, local celebrities and a surprise ending, according to the Downtown Merchants Association.
Guests are asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance from those who are not in their household. The Auburn Tree Commission will have free bare-foot American Hophornbeam trees available in front of Langdon Hall.
The parade will start at Samford Hall on South College Street and travel through downtown Auburn toward Auburn First Baptist on Tichenor Avenue, where the route will turn right. The parade will then makes it way down North Gay Street before ending at the Auburn University Chapel on Thach Avenue.
Those not attending can watch the parade from the city’s livestream cameras at Toomer’s Corner available on the city’s YouTube channel.
