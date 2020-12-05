Watch now: Weekend events ring in holiday season in Auburn

The village is located inside the Conference Center at The Hotel at Auburn University, 241 S. College St. in Auburn.

For over 10 years, the Hotel has partnered with the university's College of Architecture, Design and Construction to create the largest gingerbread village in east Alabama.

Paul Holley, director of the Center for Construction Innovation and Collaboration at Auburn University, leads the creation of the basic structures with help from his Auburn University students.

“The models are scaled-down versions of buildings around campus; and are made of wood and then varnished, so that the hotel can put on the gingerbread and candy 'veneer' and remove each year,” Holley said.

The Red Barn structure was designed by undergraduate building science student Ben Renfro and Holley.

“Ben and I worked out the mathematical 'scaling', and then he developed AutoCad drawings from which we had the pieces cut with a 'CNC' machine with help from David Gowan in the School of Industrial and Graphic Design,” Holley said.. “Then, we assembled the model in the shop at my home.”

The Gingerbread Village unveiling is set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The display will be available free to the public through New Year Day.