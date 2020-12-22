Watch now: 'We're going to get through this': Opelika Postmaster talks COVID, package surge

“We’re doing everything we can to make on-time deliveries. We are having some delays because of COVID-19 and because a lot of people are just not shopping in department stores; they’re going online because they don’t want to get out,” Youngblood said. “It’s us, FedEx, UPS — we’re all in this together.”

The confirmed cases this fall fast-tracked the quantity of online orders past previous holiday surges, said Youngblood.

“Online shipment has really ramped up I’d say in the last month and a half when COVID-19 really came back out. They said it was going to increase this fall,” he said. “They’ve been telling us that. And it did.”

Tackling the challenge, the Opelika branch staff extended their work shifts in late November, more than the “typical peak season rush” during the holidays, Youngblood noted. He has hired four additional city carrier assistants so far to help out.

“All my employees right now, they want to get the job done,” Youngblood said. “Most of my carriers get back by 7 which I don’t like because it’s after dark, but it is what it is. We haven’t had any carriers out after 8 [p.m.]”