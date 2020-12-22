Watch now: 'We're going to get through this': Opelika Postmaster talks COVID, package surge

A pandemic and an unrivaled increase in holiday packages are just two challenges the U.S. Postal Service faces. Opelika Postmaster Buddy Youngblood prefers to think of them as calls to action.
“It’s been an extremely difficult year but we have come a long way,” Buddy Youngblood, postmaster at the Opelika U.S. Post Office said. “One shape, form or fashion, we’re going to get through this.”
Born and raised in Tuskegee, Youngblood began his postal career in 1981 as an Auburn carrier for 12 years before joining the managerial side, first at Auburn before serving as postmaster in Notasulga and Tuskegee. He joined the Opelika branch in 2010.
With 32 years at USPS, Youngblood says the 500 South Seventh Street location is “by far one of the best offices I’ve ever been in,” citing a “great work ethic” by the branch’s 62 employees.
That work ethic has been put to task, as the U.S. Postal Service faced a pandemic, an election that relied on mail-in ballots and unrivaled increases in holiday volume — all in a calendar year.
“I’ve never seen a year like this,” Youngblood said. “I’ve been with this company for 32 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Package volume has increased by 27 percent in 2020 due to the surge of online shopping accelerated by the ongoing pandemic, according to Youngblood.
“We’re doing everything we can to make on-time deliveries. We are having some delays because of COVID-19 and because a lot of people are just not shopping in department stores; they’re going online because they don’t want to get out,” Youngblood said. “It’s us, FedEx, UPS — we’re all in this together.”
The confirmed cases this fall fast-tracked the quantity of online orders past previous holiday surges, said Youngblood.
“Online shipment has really ramped up I’d say in the last month and a half when COVID-19 really came back out. They said it was going to increase this fall,” he said. “They’ve been telling us that. And it did.”
Tackling the challenge, the Opelika branch staff extended their work shifts in late November, more than the “typical peak season rush” during the holidays, Youngblood noted. He has hired four additional city carrier assistants so far to help out.
“All my employees right now, they want to get the job done,” Youngblood said. “Most of my carriers get back by 7 which I don’t like because it’s after dark, but it is what it is. We haven’t had any carriers out after 8 [p.m.]”
Opelika is a hub site, a location where mail passes through and is redirected to its destination in the mornings after arrival from the Montgomery Processing and Distribution Center. It also is a Sunday Amazon site, which means Amazon delivers out of Opelika every day of the year with the exception of Christmas, New Year’s and Thanksgiving.
“It’s pretty hectic in the mornings,” Youngblood said. “It’s a pretty big operation, but it’s always worked out.”
Carriers start their day at 7 a.m. and can deliver 20 packages per hour, according to Youngblood. “It takes about two minutes to deliver a package off the truck, plus they have to get their mail, too, so it’s a time-consuming process,” Youngblood said.
“You take a route that might get 40 or 50 packages on an average day, they might get 130, 140 today.”
Many packages such as medicine are essential and time-sensitive, and carriers have adapted to the times as best as they can while trying to stay safe themselves, he said.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Youngblood said. “Some customers have signs on their door saying ‘Please, don’t come close.’ We have a system where if you have a package that has to be signed for, my carriers are allowed to put ‘COVID-19’ and leave it, so they don’t have to make contact with a customer, which is good for the carrier and good for the customer.”
When asked if 2020 has brought new realities to his role, Youngblood said, “I kind of wondered once why I’m still here after 32 years, but I’m not a quitter. I don’t give up. I try to work through issues like everyone — I know I’m not the only one that’s confronted with this. We all are.”
The Opelika branch is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday. Wednesday is the recommended deadline for Priority Mail Express Service for expected Delivery before Christmas Day, but Youngblood had been urging people to mail earlier.
“I tell everybody that I talk to on the phone that if they are going to order they need to do it early if they can,” Youngblood said. “Go ahead and get the order in.”
Looking forward, Youngblood asks for community to continue to use the postal service.
“We’re one of the most trusted government organizations and we have good people who work hard and are dedicated,” Youngblood said. “I told everyone that this morning, because yesterday was a tough day.”
Amid the long hours and influx of deadlines, Youngblood feels — above all else — blessed.
“I feel very blessed that I haven’t come down with the coronavirus, and I feel blessed to have a job,” Youngblood said. “A lot of people out there are suffering a lot worse than I am.”