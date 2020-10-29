Watch now: With ‘a lot at stake,’ Lee County voters turn out for last chance to apply for absentee ballots

Several voters on Thursday wondered why some of these 2020 voting practices, such as mail-in voting and early voting, couldn’t be used more in other elections moving forward.

“I vote every year, but this year seems to be more important than ever,” Shannon Thomas, a stay-at-home mother, said. “I can’t believe we don’t have early voting like most states do. It makes it inconvenient.”

Cho says early voting should be an option for those who choose to do so.

“I am voting early through the in-person absentee process, so I should be able to vote early in any election that I choose,” Cho said.

Jim Wade, Riley's father, added: “It is interesting that we couldn’t vote by mail, and I think the voting process needs to change. It is not conducive to today’s lifestyle.”

Voters have two options to submit an absentee ballot: in-person or by mail. The deadline to return an absentee ballot in-person is 5 p.m. at the close of business Monday, Nov. 2, and mailed absentee ballots must be received by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Thursday marked the last day to apply for the absentee ballot.