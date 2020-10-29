Watch now: With ‘a lot at stake,’ Lee County voters turn out for last chance to apply for absentee ballots

Martevia Bledsoe drove in from Atlanta, one of dozens in the line wrapping around the Lee County Courthouse on Thursday on the final day to apply for absentee ballots in Alabama.
Voters waited for hours and traveled from across state lines in a last-chance effort to cast their ballots early, part of the record-breaking lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 3.
'Reservations'
In a year unlike any other, Bledsoe said she felt she could not risk voting another way.
“If I would’ve returned my ballot in the mail, I would’ve had reservations about my vote being counted," said the 25-year-old Bledsoe, who is registered to vote in Lee County.
“There’s a lot at stake," she added.
Riley Wade, 21, traveled in from Tennessee to vote early Thursday. Those two joined dozens more who have been seen standing in slow lines outside the courthouse for several days, in an election cycle that’s shattered absentee ballot records already.
Wade, 21, is a student at a Tennessee college. She came back to vote early Thursday with her parents.
Absentee voting was approved statewide earlier this year over COVID-19 concerns, and thousands of Lee County residents have taken up the opportunity.
“This is my first time voting absentee-ballot voting,” Mary Cho, an Auburn realtor, said. “I think it’s great except for the waiting.”
Lee Knight, 21, and Barrett Barnes, 22, are Auburn University seniors who chose to vote early to allow more space on Tuesday for citizens who cannot vote any other day but Election Day.
“It’s important to do your civic duty if you can and vote,” Barnes said. “We chose to wait in line today to help out those who can’t on Tuesday.”
Melanie Saunders, who voted in her first election in 1980, said she and her husband Mark Saunders wanted to help curb the wait time for voters on Tuesday.
“We had to decide between waiting in line on Election Day and waiting in line today. This is the process we have to go through and that’s not new,” Mark said. “I remember my parents voting and sitting in the car for forever.”
Pascha Adamo, 42, voted for the first time in 2016. Thursday, she brought along her young children, Judah and Sophia, to see the electoral process in action.
13,500 so far
In Lee County, 13,500 absentee ballots in have been returned as of noon on Thursday, Lee County Elections Manager James Majors confirmed in a phone interview.
Several voters on Thursday wondered why some of these 2020 voting practices, such as mail-in voting and early voting, couldn’t be used more in other elections moving forward.
“I vote every year, but this year seems to be more important than ever,” Shannon Thomas, a stay-at-home mother, said. “I can’t believe we don’t have early voting like most states do. It makes it inconvenient.”
Cho says early voting should be an option for those who choose to do so.
“I am voting early through the in-person absentee process, so I should be able to vote early in any election that I choose,” Cho said.
Jim Wade, Riley's father, added: “It is interesting that we couldn’t vote by mail, and I think the voting process needs to change. It is not conducive to today’s lifestyle.”
Voters have two options to submit an absentee ballot: in-person or by mail. The deadline to return an absentee ballot in-person is 5 p.m. at the close of business Monday, Nov. 2, and mailed absentee ballots must be received by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Thursday marked the last day to apply for the absentee ballot.
The Lee County Courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to receive hand-delivered ballots.
Statewide
Thursday morning, Secretary of State John H. Merrill said in a press release that a record 316,130 absentee ballots have been requested so far and 259,201 have been successfully returned.
In August of 2019, the Alabama Legislature passed Act 2019-507 which updated state absentee voting laws to include showing proof of photo identification and ability to return ballots by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.
Local voters say that usual practices could not have handled the influx of absentee ballots requested and returned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone should exercise their right to vote, especially in the very interesting space we’re in,” Bledsoe said.
“Go vote.”
