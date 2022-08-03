'We just run a mattress company': Response to Bedzzz Express mural has city considering ordinance changes

The City of Auburn could soon see more public art adorning the walls of local buildings.

The Auburn City Council has decided to move forward with updating its policy on permitting murals within the city after hearing recommendations from Scott Cummings, executive director of development services, on Tuesday.

The decision comes after months of research on the part of the Auburn City Council.

In January, a mural on the side of Bedzzz Express on Opelika Road welcoming travelers to Auburn caught the attention of the city. Austin Bond, the Bedzzz Express franchise owner was told his mural violated city ordinance. At some point, the city asked Bond to cover up the mural while it began studying options for changing the law.

It was a request that proved unpopular with many in the public. A petition put up at Change.org called “Keep the Bedzzz Express Auburn Mural” has accrued 549 signatures.

“We still get people coming in daily now asking us when they can take a picture with it,” Bedzzz Express Regional Manager Chris Ceman told Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday. “We've had about 100% of people say keep the mural and about zero say anything negative about it at all.”

Councilwoman Beth Witten and councilman Bob Parsons were both tasked with heading up a study group on murals. They, along with Cummings, consulted multiple other Alabama municipalities, OA Tourism, and local museums as they came to a decision on how to best move forward.

“Our zoning ordinance, as it is, has murals defined as a sign,” Cummings said. “So, one of the key first things we would have to do to legalize murals in Auburn would be to strike that definition as a sign and then to create a definition in the zoning ordinance.”

Cummings proposed that murals be defined as a “graphic or work of art that is painted or drawn on an exterior wall and is a representation of a creative idea that is expressed in form and manner as primarily provide aesthetic enjoyment for the viewer rather than convey a commercial message.”

According to Cummings, so long as the mural doesn’t convey a commercial message, it would not be considered a sign. Additionally, murals could not be considered nuisances to the public, or be vulgar.

Cummings also recommended changing the definition of a commercial sign. That definition would be simplified to “a commercial sign being a sign with any commercial message.”

Cummings' recommendations will now move on to the city planning commission. If it accepts the recommendations, the new ordinance will come back before the city council as soon as October.

If the proposed definition changes are accepted, murals would become permitted within the city.

When asked about the proposed change, Cemon said, “You don't really anticipate anything like this when you do anything. We just run a mattress company. We didn't really have any of the other stuff in mind.”