'We need new blood': U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Katie Britt speaks in Opelika

Republican Katie Britt from Enterprise, Ala., is running for the U.S. Senate, and she believes it’s time for new blood and for a fighter with energy and passion to get results for the people of Alabama.
Britt said she decided to run because she doesn’t recognize America anymore and was encouraged by her family to pursue it.
“I believe if we don’t step up and fight to preserve our nation, there’s not going to be anything left for my kids to fight for,” she said. “I believe that we need new blood. We need fresh blood. We need someone with the energy, the passion to actually move the needle to fight for our values and to make sure hard-working Alabamians have a seat at the table.”
Britt spoke in Opelika on Tuesday afternoon at the Republican Women of East Alabama meeting held at Durango Mexican Grill, hitting on topics she wants to take on if elected, including border security, human and drug trafficking, inflation, debt, socialism, energy independence, mental health, education and preserving freedom.
“The interesting thing about right now is that every single thing is moving in the wrong direction,” Britt said.
Britt wants to be a voice for hard-working Alabamians and to fight the "radical left." She faces Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville in the primary election.
“Now is the time for us to preserve the freedoms and liberties that this country was founded on and to make sure that our children can grow up in a nation that we know and love,” Britt said. “You see the left, liberal left, working to cancel Christian conservative thought, so it is more important than ever to speak up and stand firm.”
Britt said the most important things in life are faith, family and freedom.
She told the crowd of about 30 people how she grew up in the Christian faith, grew up working for her parents who owned a small business, and grew up outside Fort Rucker with military families.
These experiences, she said, gave her passion to fight for the principles the United States was founded on, to decrease government control and to support military troops and veterans.
Britt got emotional when she spoke about how she believes the country is failing the military and veterans, mentioning the suicide rate and Afghanistan.
“Every day that Joe Biden is president, we are weaker and we are more vulnerable, make no mistake,” Britt said. “It does not matter if you are talking about what is happening at our border, what is happening abroad or what is happening here at home.”
Britt said the U.S. is “weak across the board” and the way the U.S. left Afghanistan “emboldened the enemy” and “undermined our credibility across the globe.”
Britt said our country needs peace through strength, giving the examples of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
“In a world where we have seen people over the last year choose fear and control, I choose faith and freedom,” Britt said. “Faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and freedom, the freedoms this country was founded on, the hope of the American dream and the opportunity to pursue it.”
Kathy Rains from Auburn said she was moved by the passion of Britt’s speech, especially when Britt told the story about her daughter encouraging her to run for the senate position.
Britt said she and her husband had been praying about whether she should get into the race or not for a while and Britt was becoming hesitant.
She said her daughter told her, “You got to do this. We need you to run for the Senate.”
“I said, ‘Sweetheart, I really appreciate that you think your momma needs to run for the Senate, but I don’t think you understand how hard this is.’ She looked at me and said, ‘Well, Momma, doesn’t God call you to do hard things?’ And I thought, 'Who’s the adult in this conversation?'” Britt said.
Rains said Britt has power and can “express it very well.” She said she hasn’t made a decision on which candidate she plans to support in the senator election, but said Britt has everything she’s looking for in a candidate.
Annette Ramirez, 47, is new to the area and attended her first Republican Women of East Alabama meeting.
Ramirez also noted Britt’s passion, but said she hasn’t decided who she supports yet either. After Britt’s speech, Ramirez said she plans to “sit with things for a while” before she makes her decision.