'We need new blood': U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Katie Britt speaks in Opelika

Britt said our country needs peace through strength, giving the examples of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

“In a world where we have seen people over the last year choose fear and control, I choose faith and freedom,” Britt said. “Faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and freedom, the freedoms this country was founded on, the hope of the American dream and the opportunity to pursue it.”

Kathy Rains from Auburn said she was moved by the passion of Britt’s speech, especially when Britt told the story about her daughter encouraging her to run for the senate position.

Britt said she and her husband had been praying about whether she should get into the race or not for a while and Britt was becoming hesitant.

She said her daughter told her, “You got to do this. We need you to run for the Senate.”

“I said, ‘Sweetheart, I really appreciate that you think your momma needs to run for the Senate, but I don’t think you understand how hard this is.’ She looked at me and said, ‘Well, Momma, doesn’t God call you to do hard things?’ And I thought, 'Who’s the adult in this conversation?'” Britt said.